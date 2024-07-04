In spite of this, Tim Bradford star Eric Winter has said that he would like to see more spin-offs from The Rookie, arguing they need to lean in more to the "cadence and flow" of the original show.

Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com, Winter said: "I think there's a possibility for more, for sure. Feds kind of had its own flow that was a little different than the original Rookie and I think that if there's another spin off, it'll probably lean in more to that cadence and flow that we have on our show.

"It'd be fun to see what they have in store, if they actually spin-off a character from the original or if they just bring somebody brand new. I don't know, but I think I think another spin-off could be a lot of fun, and I hope it does happen to build the universe."

Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez and Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen in The Rookie. Entertainment ONE, Foxburg Financing 2, LLC and ABC Signature

The Rookie: Feds followed Niecy Nash-Betts's Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. The show was originally set up by a two-episode backdoor pilot in The Rookie.

When speaking with RadioTimes.com, Winter also said that he "never" anticipated the romance between his character Tim Bradford and Melissa O'Neil's Lucy Chen.

He said: "I never saw it going in this direction. I've said it before, this was a relationship created by the fans for the fans. You know, the fans really dictated this. I knew we'd be a partnership and we joked about a little ship name as partners, but never thinking it would really go to where it went.

"The fans built this up and created it, the writers listened and the actors did their job to bring it on its feet. So I never saw it [coming]. But kudos to the fans because they created the movement."

The Rookie season 6 is available to watch on Sky and NOW.

