Co-creator and showrunner Tim Minear joked with Entertainment Weekly: "We just wanted to generate some buzz."

He said that it all stemmed from a conversation with co-creator Ryan Murphy, explaining: "He really just loved what we did last year with the Poseidon Adventure [storyline], and he was like, 'What are some other great '70s disaster movies?' And I just threw out The Swarm, and he's like, 'Yes, do that!'"

But what else can fans expect from the new season, and when can fans in the UK watch it? Read on for everything you need to know about 911 season 8.

More like this

When will 911 season 8 be released in the UK?

911. Disney/Chris Willard

While 911 season 8 has already debuted in the US, airing on ABC since 26th September, fans in the UK shouldn't fear - they'll only have to wait a little while longer.

The new season will officially debut on Disney Plus in the UK on 17th October, with new episodes expected to arrive on the streamer weekly.

The series was renewed for a new season back in April, with the drama proving to be ABC’s most-watched current series across all platforms in its seventh season.

Who will be back to star in 911 season 8?

Angela Bassett as Athena Grant in 911. Disney/Justin Stephens

All of the main cast from 911 season 7 will be back for season 8, including Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Oliver Stark.

We also know that Ryan Guzman will be back as Eddie, who is sporting a new moustache in season 8, while Gavin McHugh will be back as Christopher, despite his departure in the season 7 finale.

Here's a full list of the main cast for 911 season 8:

Angela Bassett as Athena Grant

Peter Krause as Robert 'Bobby' Nash

Oliver Stark as Evan 'Buck' Buckley

Aisha Hinds as Henrietta 'Hen' Wilson

Kenneth Choi as Howard 'Chimney' Han

Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Han

Ryan Guzman as Edmundo 'Eddie' Díaz

Gavin McHugh as Christopher Díaz

What will happen in 911 season 8?

911. Disney/Chris Willard

Season 8 will pick up after the end of season 7, which saw Gerard officially taking over as the new captain of the 118 and Christopher leaving to stay with his grandparents as he grapples with his father Eddie's betrayal.

Ryan Guzman recently revealed: "I know for sure that in the first episode [of Season 8], we likely won’t see Eddie and Christopher together."

How long they'll be apart for, we don't yet know, but we do know that the opening story is divided into three parts, and will see the team battling a so-called 'bee-nado'!

The synopsis for the first episode says: "The 118 team battles an 'un-bee-lievable' emergency when a trailer with millions of bees crashes on the streets of Los Angeles, unleashing a swarm."

This season will also see a new storyline for Tommy and Trevor, with a potential wedding on the cards.

Is there a trailer for 911 season 8?

There is! You can watch the trailer, giving viewers their first look at the 'bee-nado', right here now.

911 season 8 premieres on Disney Plus on Thursday 17th October, with new episodes weekly. Sign up to Disney Plus for £4.99 a month or £79.90 for a year.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.