Some have suggested that the whole show is taking place in the dreams of Joshua Jackson's character Max, who we know ended up in hospital with Covid back in 2020. Could he still be there, comatose and dreaming of adventures on a cruise ship?

Another theory has suggested the ship itself is purgatory, and the crew are leading their guests to the afterlife. So far, so outlandish – or are they?

RadioTimes.com spoke exclusively with Jackson, and asked him how high-concept fans could expect the series to go, based on these theories.

"I think it's fair to say we don't know, right?" he replied. "The only brain that has the answer to that question is Ryan [Murphy, creator]. However, as a fan of science fiction, if that is where we go, I fully support it."

Joshua Jackson, Sean Teale and Phillipa Soo in Doctor Odyssey Disney/Tina Thorpe

Jackson stars in the series alongside Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale and Don Johnson, with six episodes available to stream now.

The first season is still in production, explaining Jackson's answer that he and the rest of the cast don't know its outcome – could there be a huge cliffhanger twist about to drop at the end of the season?

Alongside Doctor Odyssey, Jackson is known for his roles in shows such as Dawson's Creek, Fringe, The Affair, Fatal Attraction and Dr Death.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Doctor Odyssey continues on Disney Plus on Thursdays. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.