He's partnered up with nurses Avery Morgan (Phillipa Soo) and Tristan Silva (Sean Teale), with whom he tackles different emergencies each and every week.

The Doctor Odyssey trailer (see below) promises pulse-pounding moments as well as plenty of laughs and romance, with sparks flying between several characters that could well leave the team in choppy waters.

If you're interested in tuning into Doctor Odyssey, read on for everything you need to know on how to watch the new series in the UK.

How to watch Joshua Jackson's Doctor Odyssey in the UK

Sean Teale stars in Doctor Odyssey. ABC/Disney Plus

Doctor Odyssey will be available to stream exclusively on Disney Plus in the UK, with the drama confirmed to premiere on Thursday 24th October 2024.

Alas, that means we'll be five weeks behind our friends across the pond, so viewers should be careful that they don't stumble upon spoilers in the meantime.

Although critics have had a mixed response to the series, it has enjoyed a strong start in the ratings, with the first episode of Doctor Odyssey drawing in a total crowd of almost 14 million in the US alone (via Deadline).

If it can keep those numbers up, it may well be on the water for many years to come.

Doctor Odyssey cast: Who stars in the series?

Shania Twain cameos in Doctor Odyssey. ABC/Disney Plus

Joshua Jackson (Fringe, The Affair) leads the cast of Doctor Odyssey in the role of Dr Max Bankman.

Phillipa Soo (Hamilton, Dopesick) and Sean Teale (Skins, Who is Erin Carter?) co-star as nurses Avery Morgan and Tristan Silva, who work alongside Dr Bankman on a variety of medical cases.

Rounding out the main cast is Don Johnson (Watchmen), who plays the captain of the Odyssey.

However, those won't be the only familiar faces you see on board as producer Ryan Murphy is putting his sizeable contact book to work once again in order to secure big name cameos for his latest procedural drama.

Among the stars confirmed to be coming aboard the Odyssey in guest roles are musician Shania Twain, influencer Stephanie Suganami and Full/Fuller House star John Stamos.

What is Doctor Odyssey about?

Phillipa Soo and Joshua Jackson star in Doctor Odyssey. ABC/Disney Plus

Doctor Odyssey is described as a "high-octane" medical procedural.

The synopsis reads: "Max (Joshua Jackson) is the new on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship where the staff works hard and plays harder.

"It’s all-hands-on-deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other, miles from shore."

The Doctor Odyssey trailer (below) reveals that we can expect plenty of relationship drama as the series proceeds, with Max and Avery's relationship quickly going beyond solely professional.

Doctor Odyssey trailer

Check out the Doctor Odyssey trailer here, ahead of the show's Disney Plus premiere later this month:

Doctor Odyssey sails onto Disney Plus on Thursday 24th October 2024. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

