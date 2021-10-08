Dopesick release date: How to watch Disney+ Star series

While there are loads of addictive Marvel series on Disney Plus, the streamer also champions dramas without a superhero in sight.

Recently we’ve enjoyed Only Murders in the Building, and now we’re looking forward to intriguing new eight-part limited series Dopesick, which promises to explore “the epicentre of America’s struggle with opioid addiction.”

For everything you need to know, including where and when to watch the show, just keep reading.

Dopesick release date

Eight-part series Dopesick will be released on this year’s Disney Plus Day, marking the streamer’s second birthday! If you’re working to the Gregorian calendar, that’s Friday 12th November, 2021.

For viewers in the US, the series will be released on 13th October on Hulu.

How to watch Dopesick in the UK

Dopesick will land on Star on Disney Plus, so if you’re already a subscriber to the streaming service, all you need to do is log on. If you haven’t joined yet, you can sign up for Disney+ for £7.99 a month or £79.90 per year.

Dopesick cast

Dopesick has quite the impressive cast list, which includes Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter, John Hoogenakker, Kaitlyn Dever and Rosario Dawson. Hamilton fans will be excited to hear that Phillipa Soo will be popping up in a guest role, the actress who originated the role of Eliza on Broadway.

Oscar-nominated lead actor Michael Keaton plays Dr Samuel Finnix, and also takes a behind the scenes role as an executive producer.

Dopesick plot

As you might be able to guess from the title, Dopesick explores the idea of Big Pharma, drug addiction and the role of pharmaceutical companies. The drama is based on a non-fiction book by author Beth Macy called Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America.

The official synopsis explains that the series, “examines how one company triggered the worst drug epidemic in American history. The series takes viewers to the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction, from the boardrooms of Big Pharma to a distressed Virginia mining community to the hallways of the DEA.

“Defying all the odds, heroes will emerge in an intense and thrilling ride to take down the craven corporate forces behind this national crisis and their allies.”

Dopesick trailer

If you fancy a sneak peek of Dopesick before it lands on Disney Plus, check out the official trailer below.

Dopesick lands on Disney Plus on 12th November