Based on the 1958 novel by Daniel P Mannix and helmed by Roland Emmerich, the 10-part epic chronicles the corrupt and violent underworld that surrounded Rome’s theatrical games during the reign of Emperor Vespasian and his sons, and stars Anthony Hopkins, Dimitri Leonidas, Jojo Macari, Gabriella Pession, and more.

The show’s ending moves many of the surviving characters into new positions of power, paving the way for plenty of drama and corruption in a potential second season.

But is another instalment of Those About to Die season on the cards? Read on for everything you need to know.

Will there be a Those About to Die season 2?

Gabriella Pession as Antonia in Those About to Die. 2024 Peacock TV

A second season has not been officially confirmed as of yet.

However, director Emmerich clearly has plans for another instalment and recently hinted that a second season could further explore the characters’ backgrounds and pasts.

“We have this idea to do a Godfather Two model,” he told Collider at San Diego Comic-Con, referring to the sequel to the 1972 film classic, which continues on from the events of the first film, while also delving into the younger life of Vito Corleone.

“Meaning, Godfather one was this perfect movie, and they said, ‘what should we do?’,” he continued.

“They went into the past so that you show how all this came to be, that he became emperor, and that gets his son in trouble because he’s related to him.

"They go after him and he survives, and then, on the other hand, tell the story of all these characters – what happens further, and I don’t want to give that away.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with the Bingeworthy podcast, Emmerich spoke about future projects and mentioned season 2 as if it’s guaranteed.

“I have a big, big film project. And I don’t know if I should do the second season of [Those About to Die] first or if I should do a film project and then the second season. I don’t know yet. It’s a little bit like the sequel to ‘The Day After Tomorrow,’ in that we’re a stupid race.

"And we kind of don’t understand what we’re doing to our planet… It’s a totally different story and characters [from Day After Tomorrow]. But, yeah, we’re a stupid race. That’s what we are.”

Who could star in a potential Those About to Die season 2?

Jojo Macari as Domitian Flavianus in Those About to Die. 2024 Peacock TV

All the major players from season 1 would be expected to return if a second season were to materialise, barring the characters who met grisly ends (spoiler alert!) in the first season, which includes Titus Flavianus (Tom Hughes), Emperor Vespasian (Anthony Hopkins) and Andria (Eneko Sagardoy).

Fonsoa (Pepe Barroso), Scorpus (Dimitri Leonidas), Viggo (Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson), Marsus (Rupert Penry-Jones) and Berenice (Lara Wolf) also met unfortunate ends in the first series, and so are unlikely to return to our screens.

Cast members who could return for a potential second season include:

Iwan Rheon as Tenax

Jojo Macari as Domitian Flavianus

Sara Martins as Cala

Gabriella Pession as Antonia

Moe Hashim as Kwame

Is there a trailer for a potential Those About to Die season 2?

No. Given that a second season is yet to be given the green light, there is no footage yet.

But watch this space!

