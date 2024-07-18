Those About to Die cast: Who stars in the Amazon Prime Video historical epic?
The series is available to stream now.
Roland Emmerich (The Day After Tomorrow, Independence Day) makes his TV directorial debut in Those About to Die, a 10-episode historical fiction epic set in ancient Rome.
The series, which is based on Daniel Mannix's non-fiction book of the same name, follows the stories of a cross-section of the city's people, from the emperor (Anthony Hopkins) to a crime lord (Iwan Rheon) to a woman (Sara Martins) searching for her son, who has been sold into the fearsome arena of gladiatorial combat.
"I know of no other period in history that has so many echoes and resonances with today's world," said writer Robert Rodat (Thor: The Dark World, The Patriot, Saving Private Ryan).
"Though set firmly in the past, the show is a lens through which we can look at today in terms of entertainment, violence, immigration, gender, poverty, ambition and wealth."
A number of familiar faces appear alongside Hopkins, Rheon and Martins, plus some you might not recognise.
More like this
Read on for a rundown of the major players in Those About to Die.
Those About to Die main cast
- Anthony Hopkins as Emperor Vespasian
- Iwan Rheon as Tenax
- Tom Hughes as Titus Flavianus
- Jojo Macari as Domitian Flavianus
- Sara Martins as Cala
- Gabriella Pession as Antonia,
- Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Viggo
- Moe Hashim as Kwame
- Rupert Penry-Jones as Marsus
- Gabriella Pession as Antonia
- Dimitri Leonidas as Scorpus
Anthony Hopkins plays Emperor Vespasian
Who is Emperor Vespasian? A force to be reckoned with who has been at Rome's helm for approximately 10 years.
What else has Anthony Hopkins been in? He's best known for playing Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs and Hannibal. You might also have watched him in The Remains of the Day, The Father, The Elephant Man, The Mask of Zorro, The Two Popes, Thor and many more.
Iwan Rheon plays Tenax
Who is Tenax? A crime boss who began his life on the streets.
What else has Iwan Rheon been in? Most people will recognise him from Game of Thrones, Misfits, Riviera and Wolf.
Tom Hughes plays Titus Flavianus
Who is Titus Flavianus? Vespasian's oldest son and the heir apparent to the Flavian dynasty. His domain is the battlefield.
What else has Tom Hughes been in? He's best known for Victoria.
Jojo Macari plays Domitian Flavianus
Who is Domitian Flavianus? Vespasian's youngest son. He organises Rome's gladiatorial matches and chariot races.
What else has Jojo Macari been in? His CV includes Sex Education, Harlots and The Irregulars.
Sara Martins plays Cala
Who is Cala? A Numidian trader who has arrived in the city to find her son.
What else has Sara Martins been in? Most viewers will know her from Death in Paradise. She's also appeared in The Coroner, Je te promets, Détectives and PJ, among others.
Rupert Penry-Jones plays Marsus
Who is Marsus? A retired general and the head of one of the most powerful families in Rome.
What else has Rupert Penry-Jones been in? He's best known for Spooks. Perry-Jones also appeared in Whitechapel, Silk and The Strain.
Gabriella Pession plays Antonia
Who is Antonia? Marsus's wife. She knows exactly how to manipulate her husband into doing her bidding.
What else has Gabriella Pession been in? Her credits include Orgoglio, Capri, Crossing Lines and The Red Door.
Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson plays Viggo
Who is Viggo? A Norse warrior who operates in Rome's underworld.
What else has Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson been in? He's best known for Vikings: Valhalla. You might also recognise him from Succession.
Moe Hashim plays Kwame
Who is Kwame? Cala's son and a gladiator who is fighting for his life.
What else has Moe Hashim been in? You might know him from Ted Lasso.
Dimitri Leonidas plays Scorpus
Who is Scorpus? A successful charioteer who will race for any team if the price is right.
What else has Dimitri Leonidas been in? He has appeared in Grange Hill, Riviera and Sinbad.
Additional cast includes:
- Emilio Sakraya as Xenon
- David Wurawa as Gavros
- Pepe Barroso as Fonsoa
- Goncalo Almeida as Elia
- Eneko Sagardoy as Andria
- Romana Maggiora Vergano as Selena
- Lara Wolf as Berenice
- Angeliqa Devi as Caltonia
- Kyshan Wilson as Aura
- Alicia Edogamhe as Jula
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Those About to Die is available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.