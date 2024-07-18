"I know of no other period in history that has so many echoes and resonances with today's world," said writer Robert Rodat (Thor: The Dark World, The Patriot, Saving Private Ryan).

"Though set firmly in the past, the show is a lens through which we can look at today in terms of entertainment, violence, immigration, gender, poverty, ambition and wealth."

A number of familiar faces appear alongside Hopkins, Rheon and Martins, plus some you might not recognise.

More like this

Read on for a rundown of the major players in Those About to Die.

Those About to Die main cast

Anthony Hopkins as Emperor Vespasian

Iwan Rheon as Tenax

Tom Hughes as Titus Flavianus

Jojo Macari as Domitian Flavianus

Sara Martins as Cala

Gabriella Pession as Antonia,

Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Viggo

Moe Hashim as Kwame

Rupert Penry-Jones as Marsus

Gabriella Pession as Antonia

Dimitri Leonidas as Scorpus

Anthony Hopkins plays Emperor Vespasian

Anthony Hopkins as Emperor Vespasian. 2024 Peacock TV

Who is Emperor Vespasian? A force to be reckoned with who has been at Rome's helm for approximately 10 years.

What else has Anthony Hopkins been in? He's best known for playing Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs and Hannibal. You might also have watched him in The Remains of the Day, The Father, The Elephant Man, The Mask of Zorro, The Two Popes, Thor and many more.

Iwan Rheon plays Tenax

Iwan Rheon as Tenax. 2024 Peacock TV

Who is Tenax? A crime boss who began his life on the streets.

What else has Iwan Rheon been in? Most people will recognise him from Game of Thrones, Misfits, Riviera and Wolf.

Tom Hughes plays Titus Flavianus

Tom Hughes as Titus Flavianus. 2024 Peacock TV

Who is Titus Flavianus? Vespasian's oldest son and the heir apparent to the Flavian dynasty. His domain is the battlefield.

What else has Tom Hughes been in? He's best known for Victoria.

Jojo Macari plays Domitian Flavianus

Jojo Macari as Domitian Flavianus. 2024 Peacock TV

Who is Domitian Flavianus? Vespasian's youngest son. He organises Rome's gladiatorial matches and chariot races.

What else has Jojo Macari been in? His CV includes Sex Education, Harlots and The Irregulars.

Sara Martins plays Cala

Kyshan Wilson as Aura and Sara Martins as Cala. Reiner Bajo/Peacock

Who is Cala? A Numidian trader who has arrived in the city to find her son.

What else has Sara Martins been in? Most viewers will know her from Death in Paradise. She's also appeared in The Coroner, Je te promets, Détectives and PJ, among others.

Rupert Penry-Jones plays Marsus

Gabriella Pession as Antonia and Rupert Penry-Jones as Marsus. 2024 Peacock TV

Who is Marsus? A retired general and the head of one of the most powerful families in Rome.

What else has Rupert Penry-Jones been in? He's best known for Spooks. Perry-Jones also appeared in Whitechapel, Silk and The Strain.

Gabriella Pession plays Antonia

Gabriella Pession as Antonia. 2024 Peacock TV

Who is Antonia? Marsus's wife. She knows exactly how to manipulate her husband into doing her bidding.

What else has Gabriella Pession been in? Her credits include Orgoglio, Capri, Crossing Lines and The Red Door.

Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson plays Viggo

Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Viggo and Moe Hashim as Kwame. 2024 Peacock TV

Who is Viggo? A Norse warrior who operates in Rome's underworld.

What else has Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson been in? He's best known for Vikings: Valhalla. You might also recognise him from Succession.

Moe Hashim plays Kwame

Moe Hashim as Kwame. 2024 Peacock TV

Who is Kwame? Cala's son and a gladiator who is fighting for his life.

What else has Moe Hashim been in? You might know him from Ted Lasso.

Dimitri Leonidas plays Scorpus

Dimitri Leonidas as Scorpus. 2024 Peacock TV

Who is Scorpus? A successful charioteer who will race for any team if the price is right.

What else has Dimitri Leonidas been in? He has appeared in Grange Hill, Riviera and Sinbad.

Additional cast includes:

Emilio Sakraya as Xenon

David Wurawa as Gavros

Pepe Barroso as Fonsoa

Goncalo Almeida as Elia

Eneko Sagardoy as Andria

Romana Maggiora Vergano as Selena

Lara Wolf as Berenice

Angeliqa Devi as Caltonia

Kyshan Wilson as Aura

Alicia Edogamhe as Jula

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Those About to Die is available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.