RadioTimes.com caught up with Rheon exclusively to talk about the film, and asked how he found watching it himself, given that his character's story is just one part of a larger whole.

Rheon revealed: "It read really well in the read-through. I don't think I've ever cried in a read-through before.

"It was just really astonishing to see each storyline for each of these men and everyone involved around them, their family lives, how poignant it was and how heartfelt it was. So I think I knew that it was going to come off with these fantastic actors."

Phaldut Sharma, Iwan Rheon, Mark Lewis Jones and Steffan Rhodri in Men Up. BBC/Quay Street Productions/Tom Jackson

He continued: "So it was great to watch what they'd all done. Some of the moments are so, so beautiful and heartfelt.

"And in terms of the drug itself, interestingly, I think what I took from the film is that the moment they start healing or things get better is when they actually talk about it, and whether the drug works or not is another issue.

Read more:

"It's just they've actually taken that step and that communication, that's what's changed everything."

As well as Rheon and Roach, the drama also stars Aneurin Barnard (The Catch), Phaldut Sharma (Sherwood), Paul Rhys (Saltburn), Steffan Rhodri (House of the Dragon), Mark Lewis Jones (Gangs of London) and Joanna Page (Gavin & Stacey).

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It comes from writer Matthew Barry, who has previously written for Death in Paradise, Casualty, EastEnders, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Industry.

Men Up is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer soon. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.