Notably absent from the roster is Richard Armitage as Dr Matthew Nolan, the medical professional accused of murdering the daughter of a senior Chinese politician in season 1.

Filling the void is Line of Duty star Martin Compston, also known for his roles in Prime Video's The Rig and BBC One's Mayflies, who joins Red Eye as its season 2 guest actor.

Filming is now underway on the six-part second chapter, penned by returning screenwriter Peter A Dowling, where the principle cast will have "a new conspiracy to solve" in a "highly pressurised world".

Jing Lusi said of the announcement: "I'm incredibly excited to return to the world of Red Eye, and thrilled to be sharing this rollercoaster with the brilliant Martin Compston."

Compston commented: "I’m delighted to be joining the Red Eye team. Hoping to build on the massive success of the first series and give viewers another thrilling ride."

Julie Gardner and Lachlan MacKinnon of production company Bad Wolf added: "Peter A Dowling has again crafted the most intense and ambitious thriller, full of his signature twists and turns.

"Our magnificent returning cast, Jing Lusi, Lesley Sharp and Jemma Moore, will be joined by the marvellous Martin Compston. We are incredibly thankful to Polly Hill for recommissioning the show and giving us the chance to again share it with the ITV audience."

Kieron Hawkes (Power Book IV: Force) will direct the first three episodes of Red Eye season 2, with Norwegian talent Camilla Strøm Henriksen (Grace) stepping up to helm the second half.

Red Eye is available to stream on ITVX.

