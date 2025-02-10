This time around, DCI Jessica James (Sinéad Keenan) and DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) are investigating the discovery of human remains on some marshes in London.

They soon discover they're more recent than first realised, and not only that, but the remains were placed on the marsh already dismembered.

Through its six episodes, we find out just how each of the other characters came to cross paths with the victim and who was responsible for the murder.

With some stellar performances from the new cast, plus its most topical plotline yet, viewers will likely be wondering if another season of Unforgotten is on the cards.

While nothing has been officially announced just yet, read on for everything we know so far about a potential seventh season of Unforgotten.

Will there be a season 7 of Unforgotten?

Sanjeev Bhaskar as DI Sunny Khan and Sinéad Keenan as DCI Jess James in Unforgotten season 6. ITV

As of now, ITV has not renewed Unforgotten for season 7.

Seeing as season 6 was confirmed right after the season 5 finale had aired on ITV1, we could be getting news of the show's renewal status soon.

Due to the fact that season 5's premiere episode alone was the most-watched programme on ITV in 2023 and went on to become the number 1 drama on ITV1 and ITVX last year, we would assume we would be getting a seventh season of Unforgotten.

Series star Sinéad Keenan was asked about the possibility of returning for more Unforgotten in an interview with Radio Times magazine, to which she responded: "Would I be up for hanging out with the lovely Sanjeev Bhaskar again? I reckon so. Bring it on!"

When would a potential Unforgotten season 7 release?

If Unforgotten were to be renewed for season 7 soon, we would assume it would follow a similar release pattern to the previous season.

For season 6, it was confirmed back in April 2023 and then premiered in February 2025.

So, if it follows an identical release, we could anticipate the release of a potential season 7 anywhere from late 2026 to early 2027.

However, it's worth noting that Unforgotten has varied its release windows over the years, with there being two years between seasons 1-2 and seasons 4-5, but only one year between seasons 2-3.

On the other hand, season 4 was released in 2021, three years after season 3 was released in 2018.

Who could return for a potential Unforgotten season 7?

Sanjeev Bhaskar as Sunny in Unforgotten season 6. ITV

It wouldn't quite be a series of Unforgotten without Sanjeev Bhaskar's Sunny, but having also helmed the show for two seasons now, we'd also expect Sinéad Keenan to reprise her role as Jessie too.

The pair got off to a rocky start in season 5, but season 6 sees them working together better than ever, despite the roller coasters of their own personal lives, which we'll reveal more of below – but be warned: there are spoilers ahead.

Jessie found out that her husband Steve (Andrew Lancel) had actually slept with her sister, despite lying to her and saying it was 'just' an emotional affair.

Once confronted by Jessie, he admitted to having a sex addiction that he was seeing a therapist about, and wanted to mend their marriage.

Unluckily for him, Jessie was having none of it and gave him back her wedding ring, telling him she'll arrange for divorce papers to be drafted up immediately.

So, we'd expect that Lancel won't be reprising his role as Steve, unless a potential seventh season saw the two trying to co-parent in the wake of their split.

We'd also expect the core police team to all return, as well as Georgia Mackenzie's Leanne, who shared a kiss with Sunny and revealed some details of her own fraught family past. Could there be romance on the cards for the pair?

The cast we'd expect to return for Unforgotten season 7 are as follows.

Sinéad Keenan as DCI Jessica 'Jessie' James

Sanjeev Bhaskar as DI Sunny Khan

Jordan Long as DS Murray Boulting

Carolina Main as DS Fran Lingley

Pippa Nixon as DC Karen Willets

Georgia Mackenzie as Dr Leanne Balcombe

As is the format of the series, each season of Unforgotten is home to a rotating guest cast who bring each case to life with their overlapping stories.

So, if season 7 were to be given the green light, we'd expect some further exciting cast announcements in due course.

What could a potential Unforgotten season 7 be about?

Sanjeev Bhaskar as DI Sunny Khan and Sinéad Keenan as DCI Jess James in Unforgotten season 6. ITV

With series creator and writer Chris Lang having come up with the stories of each season, we'd expect him to return to pen a potential seventh season.

However, it could be possible that Lang has already thought of what a seventh season of Unforgotten could be about, as he previously revealed he'd come up with the idea of season 6 some years ago.

Speaking in a press pack for the series, Lang told ITV: "Making TV drama is a slow business. From conception to transmission is rarely less than two years, often three.

"Which is why, when I decided what I wanted to write about in series six back in late 2022, I was a little concerned that by the time we broadcast, it might not feel so relevant. I needn’t have worried - series six is about a divided UK."

While we won't know what the ins and outs of the case, we'd expect the series to stick to its usual format of having one central murder (usually a cold case) that links a group of individuals in some way, with Jessie and Sunny left to figure out how.

Is there a trailer for a potential Unforgotten season 7?

No! Seeing as Unforgotten season 7 hasn't been confirmed yet, there's no trailer.

Unforgotten season 6 is available to stream on ITVX, with the series continuing to air on Sunday and Monday evenings at 9pm on ITV1. Seasons 1-5 are available to stream on ITVX.

