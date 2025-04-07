Walker left the series in season 4, and was replaced by Showtrial's Sinéad Keenan, who joined the department as DCI Jessica 'Jessie' James.

Sinéad Keenan as Jessie in Unforgotten season 6. ITV

Despite the shake-up, the series continues to go from strength. Season 6, which came to a dramatic close earlier this year, has been widely acclaimed, and season 7 has already been confirmed.

"I am so delighted to have been asked to create another series of Unforgotten, and given the opportunity once again to follow Sunny, Jess and their brilliant team, as they attempt to crack another cold case.

"Unforgotten is a drama that has always asked its audience to lean in, concentrate, and engage with complex ideas, plots and themes, and we are profoundly grateful that such a large and loyal audience continue to enjoy doing exactly that. Roll on series 7," creator Chris Lang said at the time the renewal was announced.

The series's audience is sure to grow even further now that it has found a second streaming home.

Season 6 has yet to make its way to Disney+, though it can be streamed on ITVX.

Unforgotten seasons 1-6 are available to stream on ITVX, while seasons 1-5 are available to stream on Disney+.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.