The premiere episode has gone on to achieve some stellar viewership figures, peaking at a staggering 7.4 million viewers, making it the second highest-performing drama of the last year across all channels.

Unforgotten has also been streamed over 24 million times this year alone on ITVX, with 18.3 million streams for the latest season and 6.3 million streams with viewers watching earlier seasons.

These figures go to prove that the format and stories continue to grip viewers, with further twists now in store.

On the news of the series renewal, creator and writer Chris Lang commented: "I am so delighted to have been asked to create another series of Unforgotten, and given the opportunity once again to follow Sunny, Jess and their brilliant team, as they attempt to crack another cold case.

"Unforgotten is a drama that has always asked its audience to lean in, concentrate, and engage with complex ideas, plots and themes, and we are profoundly grateful that such a large and loyal audience continue to enjoy doing exactly that. Roll on series 7!!"

The news was also unveiled on ITV's Instagram, with a video of leads Sinéad Keenan and Sanjeev Bhaskar announcing the renewal with a script for season 7 in their hands.

So, fans can expect another instalment with Jess and Sunny helming the drama. And it's a good thing too, as there were plenty of unanswered questions about the state of both of their personal lives in the aftermath of the shocking case.

Mainstreet Pictures’ CEO Sally Haynes and Guy de Glanville, managing director, said of the renewal: "We are elated about the recommission of series 7 of Unforgotten. Chris Lang’s scripts are magnificent, compulsive, and heart-rending.

"It is a real honour and accolade to once again be joined by the wonderful Sanjeev Bhaskar and Sinéad Keenan, who bring it all to life.

"Our thanks to ITV, BBC Studios and Masterpiece for their trust and support. It is a privilege to be doing this again for our faithful audience."

As for what the new season will be about, we don't know just yet, but if the previous six seasons are anything to go by, it'll likely focus on a head scratcher of a case while also providing some observations about some of society's most topical themes.

Teasing what's to come, ITV's drama commissioner Huw Kennair Jones said that season 7 revolves around a "totally compelling story".

On the renewal of Unforgotten, he commented: "Unforgotten is undoubtedly one of the UK's best loved dramas, and we're thrilled to be returning for series 7.

"As well as Jess and Sunny, Chris has created a host of brilliant new characters in a totally compelling story. We're also indebted to Mainstreet Pictures for continuing to deliver such standout drama, with series 7 promising to be as enthralling as all the others. We can't wait to share it with the ITV and ITVX audience."

Although the complete figures are yet to be consolidated, it's expected that Unforgotten season 6 is set to average over 7 million viewers each episode once the 28-day figures are factored into the overall ratings.

The seven-day figures for episode 2 alone have already been consolidated at 5.9 million viewers, so early indications for the rest of the run are very positive.

Further casting and plot details are set to be announced in due course.

Unforgotten seasons 1-6 are now available to stream in full on ITVX.

