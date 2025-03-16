Unfortunately, it's the situation the McLellan family find themselves in while waiting to give evidence at a trial for crime boss Eddie Crowther (Alec Numan), a drug kingpin and leader of a heroin smuggling ring.

In the meantime, DI Liz Nyles (Siobhan Finneran) is keeping a weather eye on the husband, wife and daughter in their safe house.

However, she can't be around 24/7, with her own family and issues to deal with, and soon a leak in the operation causes a devastating tragedy, contract killings, and a weaving tale of corruption unfolding.

Katherine Kelly as DCI Hannah Wheatley in Protection. New Pictures for ITV and ITVX

People want to know what's happened, none more so than Liz - who struts onto our screens with a "boss lady" coat and ankle boots so we know she's means business. But when she realises her married lover, DI Paul Brandice (Barry Ward), is somehow involved, soon she's on her own personal mission to prove his innocence.

Her shadow investigation is complicated further by DI Wheatley (Katherine Kelly) from Major Investigations being convinced she's hiding something, and DCI Amanda Kelman (Nadine Marshall) now investigating her entire team as part of the internal corruptions unit.

Needless to say, it's hard to trust anyone.

Soon, Liz is making a string of terrible decisions in the name of only being able to rely on herself, and to protect the increasingly annoyed 12-year-old Amy, who is kind of fed up of being thrown pillar to post in the protection programme.

Every frustration from every character is justified, but that doesn't make their seeming abandonment of clear smarts any less annoying as the six-episode series unfolds.

Wheatley is right to think Liz is up to something, but her immediate hatred towards the fellow officer grates hard and fast. Liz's adamance that Brandice is being set up comes despite a mountain of evidence against it, and her risk at her getting in trouble for a fling feels unearned and disappointing in someone we know is good at their job.

Nadine Marshall in Protection. ITV

And let's not get started on Amy, who is understandably annoyed at her situation, but makes moves detrimental to her own safety in the kind of stubborn way you can only get away with when you're a child.

Maybe it's a case of crime drama fatigue kicking in, but Protection does largely feel like it's been somewhat done before. Even the casting - all undeniable forces on British TV, and remain so in this series - adds to a feeling of 'been there, done that' after becoming regular faces in crime drama favourites.

Finneran was in BBC smash Happy Valley; Kelly has been a cop in Liar and Criminal: UK, and a suspect in Innocent for ITV; and Nadine Marshall has just done four episodes in Silent Witness.

This doesn't detract from their ability to glue you to your screens, but it does add to a 'churn 'em out' feeling in Protection that's hard to ignore if you're a regular crime drama viewer.

But there are key scenes that are truly harrowing and a little breathtaking, with the creative team's ability to build suspense and even double-bluff you at points being clever and keeping you on your toes.

The first episode especially brings some true shocks that demand your attention.

It's also not an easy case to figure out, making you root for Liz as she uncovers deception that escalates beyond what she could imagine.

Protection is a strong and sturdy thriller that's perfect for a Sunday evening, and wraps up nearly everything neatly. Finneran and Kelly as the warring women both on a search for answers and justice are the true fires keeping this show's momentum going, with personality clashes abound that make you want to yell at your TV.

It's just missing a little bit of a spark to truly set that primetime timeslot alight.

Protection premieres Sunday 16th March at 9pm on ITV1 and will be available as a box set on ITVX.

