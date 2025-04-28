Am I Being Unreasonable? star gives update on season 3 progress
Selin Hizli gave the update when speaking with RadioTimes.com.
Just as the first season did, the second season of Am I Being Unreasonable? ended on a huge cliffhanger, with the fate of one key character left up in the air.
Naturally, fans are therefore desperate to see how it is resolved, and to get news on the potential for a third season. Now, star and co-creator Selin Hizli has given an update - and there's good news and bad news.
The bad news is that nothing concrete has happened yet, and it seems there may be a bit of a wait.
However, the good news is that Hizli seems very confident that a third season will happen, and still seems enthusiastic to get back into the writing room.
Hizli confirmed this while speaking with RadioTimes.com about her new role in the second season of ITV thriller Malpractice.
Hizli said in terms of a season 3 progress update for Am I Being Unreasonable?: "Daisy [May Cooper, co-creator and star] and I are kind of getting together and talking about ideas, but it's one of those shows that you feel like you need to have a little bit of a decompression, because it's so mad and it's quite intense.
"But yeah, we love writing the show, and obviously it's a huge privilege to get to work with your best mate.
"So we'd love to get back together in the in the writing room, but also get back together with our amazing cast.
"If Lenny [Rush, star] will still talk to us, if he's not the most famous person in the world by that point!" she joked. "But no, he's amazing. We're very lucky."
As well as starring Cooper, Hizli and Rush, the cast of Am I Being Unreasonable? also features the likes of Dustin Demri-Burns and Karla Crome, while Cooper's brother Charlie made multiple appearances in season 2.
Hizli will next be seen in Malpractice season 2, with that ITV medical thriller having switched to an anthology format, bringing in an almost entirely new cast to tell a brand new story.
Am I Being Unreasonable? seasons 1-2 are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.
