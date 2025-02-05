Daisy spoke about getting Charlie to join the cast in a Q&A for the new season, saying: "The funny thing is, we share the same agent, and the same mum, so he can't exactly say f***ing no can he?"

She continued: "But yeah, I had to put him in a mullet and I had to put him in glasses.

"The funny thing is, actually, he kept dropping the accent. He's not very good at a Dutch accent. We had to kind of write that in later on, that he’s not really f***ing Dutch."

Daisy May Cooper as Nic and Charlie Cooper as Jurgeon in Am I Being Unreasonable?. BBC/Boffola Pictures/Lara Cornell

When asked whether it was fun having Charlie on set, Daisy joked: "Was it? I was doing him a favour. Or maybe he’s been more successful? No, it’s fine.

Read more:

"He’s amazing. I mean, he's always f***ing funny. You can see him in those Argos adverts as that f***ing dinosaur. They’ve really f***ing strung that out, haven’t they? Jesus!"

The new season of Am I Being Unreasonable? also features a host of other guest stars including Chelsea Peretti, Tom Davis, Denise Black, Jamali Maddix and Kojey Radical.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Meanwhile, the likes of Lenny Rush and Dustin Demri-Burns return to their roles for the new season, which sees Nic continuing to hide her darkest secret - that she murdered her brother-in-law after he ended their affair.

She's also worrying that her son Ollie, played by Rush, could be developing her murderous ways, after he killed the family cat back in season 1.

Am I Being Unreasonable? season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer, with season 2 set to premiere at 9:30pm on Wednesday 5th February on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.