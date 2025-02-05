Daisy May Cooper on reuniting with brother Charlie in Am I Being Unreasonable?
Charlie plays new character Jurgeon in season 2.
The new season of Am I Being Unreasonable? will not only reunite fans with their favourite characters including Daisy May Cooper's Nic and Selin Hizli's Jen, it will also see an on-screen family reunion.
This is because Daisy and her brother Charlie Cooper, who co-created and starred in This Country, will be acting together once more, as Charlie joins the season as new Dutch character Jurgeon, who has a mullet, moustache and glasses.
Daisy spoke about getting Charlie to join the cast in a Q&A for the new season, saying: "The funny thing is, we share the same agent, and the same mum, so he can't exactly say f***ing no can he?"
She continued: "But yeah, I had to put him in a mullet and I had to put him in glasses.
"The funny thing is, actually, he kept dropping the accent. He's not very good at a Dutch accent. We had to kind of write that in later on, that he’s not really f***ing Dutch."
When asked whether it was fun having Charlie on set, Daisy joked: "Was it? I was doing him a favour. Or maybe he’s been more successful? No, it’s fine.
"He’s amazing. I mean, he's always f***ing funny. You can see him in those Argos adverts as that f***ing dinosaur. They’ve really f***ing strung that out, haven’t they? Jesus!"
The new season of Am I Being Unreasonable? also features a host of other guest stars including Chelsea Peretti, Tom Davis, Denise Black, Jamali Maddix and Kojey Radical.
Meanwhile, the likes of Lenny Rush and Dustin Demri-Burns return to their roles for the new season, which sees Nic continuing to hide her darkest secret - that she murdered her brother-in-law after he ended their affair.
She's also worrying that her son Ollie, played by Rush, could be developing her murderous ways, after he killed the family cat back in season 1.
Am I Being Unreasonable? season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer, with season 2 set to premiere at 9:30pm on Wednesday 5th February on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
