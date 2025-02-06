The finale, which sees Nic and Jen attending a funeral, includes a sequence near the start where Daisy May Cooper's character visits a shop to buy alcohol.

As she speaks with the women working at the counter, two people enter the shop and walk by her who have a surprisingly familiar look.

It then becomes clear that no, your eyes haven't deceived you – that's This Country's Kerry and Kurtan.

Charlie Cooper as Kurtan and Daisy May Cooper as Kerry in This Country. BBC/Jack Barnes

While both Cooper and her brother Charlie play different characters in Am I Being Unreasonable, they reprise their This Country roles here as well, although Kerry appears to have physically been played by a body double.

In the background, Kurtan is seen picking up a box of tissues and heard saying: "Oh yes, tissues! I literally just ran out of w*** tissues."

He sneakily puts two boxes underneath his jacket, while off-screen Kerry is heard asking him "Can I have some dunkers as well Kurtan?", who which he responds: "Get it yourself Kerry, you big lazy horse."

Read more:

They are then both seen walking out of the shop with items stuffed under the clothes, and when the shop workers see them and shout "Oi!", Kerry says "Go, Kurtan, go!" and the two run off.

Watching them go, Cooper's Nic remarks "Kids, eh?", to which one of the other women in the shop says: "Sad thing is they're both in their late thirties."

The hilarious scene appears to confirm that Am I Being Unreasonable? and This Country are both set in the same universe – but given the lead actors play different characters in both show, we wouldn't expect a full-blown crossover for more than a scene anytime soon.

Still, Charlie Cooper has appeared open to returning to This Country at some point, telling Radio Times magazine last year: "You can never say never. It often crosses my mind; what Kurtan would be doing now.

"What would they have done during Covid? Would he be a big germaphobe now? Kurtan is such a big part of me, and as I've had two kids since This Country ended, I'm always wondering what he would be like as a dad. It would be criminal not to revisit it."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Am I Being Unreasonable? seasons 1-2 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.