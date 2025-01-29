Well, fans were treated to some footage of the fishing trip at the end of accompanying documentary Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell – but it turns out that very footage wasn't shot especially for the documentary, it was actually filmed many years ago.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Covers Party 2025, actor Robert Wilfort revealed: "The mystery remains. Will we ever know? The secret is, none of us know. Nobody knows.

Rob Brydon as Bryn and Robert Wilfort as Jason in Gavin & Stacey. BBC

"Ruth [Jones] and James [Corden] have never agreed on what it is, me and Rob Brydon don't know, we've always been in the dark.

"And I think that's the way it is. I think if we'd have tried to come up with an ending, I think a lot of people would have been a bit like Pam when she's watching Mick going 'Is that it?'."

On the inclusion of the fishing trip footage in the documentary, Wilfort said: "I kind of knew it was coming but I still wasn't 100% sure it was going to happen."

He then added: "Well, we actually filmed that in the original series. We filmed that and it never got used. We filmed it for the end of series three, so that's about 15 years ago?

"It never made it in the final episode, it was running too long. It was going to be a little, a little more of a tease then ... and yeah, so it's lovely for it to blow everyone's minds 15 years later."

While fans were excited to catch the fishing trip footage at the end of the documentary, in typical Gavin & Stacey fashion, the home video recording of it cut out, bringing no further clarity on the hilarious mystery.

At a press screening of the finale last year, Wilfort told fans why the events had to remain a mystery, saying: "I'd like to say now and forever: the joke has always been you don't find out what happens on the fishing trip!

"I'm sorry, everybody, but that has always been the joke, and it always will be because it's funny. It's funnier that way. And I was so pleased that we didn't reveal it, because we've never known what it is."

All episodes of Gavin & Stacey, plus Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell, are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

