But what exactly can we expect from the special? Make sure you have the tissues ready, as fans and the cast alike give the show one last hurrah.

Here's everything that's occurin' in the farewell special – from who's involved to when you can watch it.

What will Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell cover?

Mathew Horne, James Corden, Joanna Page and Ruth Jones filming Gavin & Stacey. BBC/Toffee International Ltd/Tom Jackson

In A Fond Farewell, the beloved cast of Gavin & Stacey recount the entire story of the show from beginning to end.

Starting off life as a little-known BBC Three sitcom, Gavin & Stacey soon took on a life of its own, becoming one of the most beloved shows on British television.

Creators and stars Ruth Jones and James Corden, who play Nessa and Smithy, give unprecedented access to filming the series finale, and open up about how the show came to life before becoming a juggernaut bigger than either of them expected.

Along the way, the cast and celebrity fans give their input to the three series and three Christmas specials the show have made, the catchphrases that have become part of their everyday chat, and the characters they hold dearest to their hearts.

Across the one-hour special, the gang will also reflect on the show's long-lasting impact on British TV, and the legacy they are set to leave behind.

How to watch Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell

Ruth Jones and Joanna Page as Nessa and Stacey in Gavin & Stacey BBC/Toffee International Ltd/Tom Jackson

Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell will air on New Year's Day (1st January) at 7pm on BBC One.

This will be a week after the series finale, which airs on Christmas Day (25th December) at 9pm on BBC One.

Both will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer after their initial airing.

Who will appear on Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell?

The cast of the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special 2024. BBC/Toffee International Ltd/Tom Jackson

All the main stars of Gavin & Stacey are expected to appear in A Fond Farewell, as it tracks the filming and final days on set.

Therefore, we can expect input from:

James Corden (creator, Smithy)

(creator, Smithy) Ruth Jones (creator, Nessa)

(creator, Nessa) Mathew Horne (Gavin)

(Gavin) Joanna Page (Stacey)

(Stacey) Larry Lamb (Mick)

(Mick) Alison Steadman (Pam)

(Pam) Rob Brydon (Uncle Bryn)

(Uncle Bryn) Melanie Walters (Gwen)

(Gwen) Robert Wilfort (Jason)

(Jason) Adrian Scarborough (Pete)

(Pete) Julia Davis (Dawn)

The celebrity fans contributing to the special are yet to be confirmed.

