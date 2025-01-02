Gavin & Stacey reveals first ever footage of infamous fishing trip in surprise for fans
The new footage appeared at the end of retrospective documentary, A Fond Farewell.
It's been over a week since the Gavin & Stacey finale aired on Christmas Day, with the episode proving to be hugely popular with fans, providing them with plenty of returning characters and nods to the show's past.
As has become customary, there was, of course, another mention of Bryn and Jason's infamous fishing trip, although anyone hoping for a reveal as to exactly what did happen that dark and fateful night was left wanting.
However, fans have just been gifted one final extra teaser on that front, with the first ever footage of the fishing trip itself appearing at the end of new retrospective documentary Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell.
At the end of the hour-long documentary, which aired on New Year's Day, after James Corden and Ruth Jones said goodbye to fans and signed off from their beloved sitcom for good, some new footage cut in, designed to look like an archive video recording.
The footage sees a young looking Jason, played by Robert Wilfort, sat on a grassy bank by a river, holding a fishing rod. In the background, the voice of Rob Brydon's Bryn says "Ah, who do we have here?", as Jason waves at the camera.
Another shot sees Jason stood, holding a large fish he has caught, with Bryn saying: "Ohh, look at that! Hold it up Jase, hold it up!"
The next shot sees the camera propped up, with Bryn and Jason now both on screen holding up the fish next to their tent. Bryn shouts that "no one will go hungry in this camp tonight".
Jason is then seen cooking the fish on a stove while drinking a can of beer, and Bryn asks him whether he enjoyed his soup. The footage then cuts out at that point, ensuring the events of the trip from that point on remain a mystery.
At a press screening of the finale ahead of it airing on BBC One, Wilfort told fans why the events had to remain a mystery, saying: "I'd like to say now and forever: the joke has always been you don't find out what happens on the fishing trip!
"I'm sorry, everybody, but that has always been the joke, and it always will be because it's funny. It's funnier that way. And I was so pleased that we didn't reveal it, because we've never known what it is."
All episodes of Gavin & Stacey, plus Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell, are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
