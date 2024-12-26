With help from brother-in-law Bryn (Rob Brydon), she devoted herself to raising Stacey and Jason (Robert Wilfort), and has remained on hand to whip up a quick omelette or babysit for them whenever needed.

But in the series finale, Gwen is finally putting herself first, having been swept off her feet by a whirlwind romance with none other than Dave Coaches – Nessa's former flame.

At a screening of the finale, Walters recalled that her first hint of the major storyline came from Gavin & Stacey director Christine Gernon, who teased that the script contained a moment that might make her "shriek a little".

Walters explained: "And true enough when I turned the page, and there it was. It was Dave Coaches. I did!

"Part of me sort of hoped, when you wonder what the story's going to be, I did sort of hope, 'Oh, I wonder if Gwen will have a little love in her life.'

"And then, when reading that, not in a million years would it be Dave Coaches – I thought it would be one of Doris’s cast-offs."

However, the actor was more than happy with the surprising development, thanking Gavin & Stacey creators Ruth Jones and James Corden for "an amazing, wonderful, beautiful storyline for Gwen", adding that she felt "really blessed".

Robert Wilfort, who plays Jason, chipped in that once you get past the initial shock of the reveal, Gwen and Dave actually make a "great couple" – and it looks like their future is bright.

Walters added that she thought her last line of the episode – in which Gwen declares her love for Dave, after some truly heroic bus driving – was "just great".

