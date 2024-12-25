This time, Dave Coaches (Steffan Rhodri) was the one spilling the beans (or should that be soup?), having been pressured into doing so as a way of proving his newfound love for Gwen (Melanie Walters).

Alas, we didn't hear much that we hadn't heard before, with Dave simply recapping that Bryn and Jason were camping, it was extremely "cold" and that soup was "bubbling" – before he's cut off by a burning pan that Gwen accidentally left on the hob.

Speaking at a press screening of the last episode, Jason actor Wilfort explained: "I'd like to say now and forever: the joke has always been you don't find out what happens on the fishing trip!

"I'm sorry, everybody, but that has always been the joke, and it always will be because it's funny. It's funnier that way. And I was so pleased that we didn't reveal it, because we've never known what it is."

Previously, Wilfort had teased fans by hinting at imminent new information, telling Radio Times last month that "it's possible you'll learn something" in the final episode.

This has now been exposed as a red herring, with that fateful holiday doomed to remain a mystery – even to most of the characters on the show, with Bryn, Jason and Dave being the only ones to carry that dark secret with them.

After the final episode screened for press, Wilfort added: "When I read the script, like everyone else, I was just floored by it. It’s just incredible. I know we're all in floods of tears, but it's just so funny.

"I just remember sitting on the sofa chuckling to myself again and again and again. The whole thing has just been a joy."

Need a recap on exactly how the finale unfolded? Check out our spoiler-filled overview of the Gavin & Stacey ending.

Gavin & Stacey is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

