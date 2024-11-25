And sure, you can probably deduce what may have happened on the infamous trip, but where is the fun in that?

Speaking in the latest issue of Radio Times magazine, Robert Wilfort – who plays Jason – teased that further details could be revealed in the upcoming finale episode.

"People have their own versions of what they think happened," he explained. "It's the great mystery of Gavin & Stacey! You never quite get to find out what happened… but I can't say any more, because it's possible you'll learn something if you watch the finale."

Now, only Dave Coaches knows about what happened on the trip, but with his character departing the series when Nessa dumped him at the altar, it just leaves Bryn and Jason to reveal all!

Earlier this month, the BBC released the first official look at the cast (above) of the upcoming finale and will see the characters five years on from the last time we saw them.

But that isn't all! The synopsis was also revealed and while plenty was said, the ins and outs of what is undoubtedly set to be an iconic final outing aren't all that clear.

It teases: "In Barry, Bryn's packing the Picasso in readiness for a trip to Essex, Stacey and Gavin are looking for new ways to spice up their 17-year marriage and Gwen is behaving most strangely.

"Nessa's started a new business venture and Neil the Baby's about to begin an apprenticeship with his dad."

The synopsis concludes: "Over in Billericay, Pam is stressing out at the prospect of playing hostess, not helped by a newly retired Mick practicing his golf swings in the living room, and there have been more ups and downs in Pete and Dawn's relationship."

While the official timing of when viewers can expect to tune into the 90-minute special, it is confirmed that the special will air on Christmas Day.

The latest issue of Radio Times is out now – subscribe here.

Radio Times.

Gavin & Stacey is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Series finale coming on Christmas Day.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.