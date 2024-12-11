And speaking about what they can expect from the programme, co-creator and Smithy star James Corden teased what looks to be an emotional viewing experience for fans.

"The documentary really is based on this idea that we just had so much footage, from our first ever day, from the first Christmas special and from series 2 and 3," he explained.

"For the 2019 Christmas special and on this finale, we had a film crew following the entire time. It’s very emotional watching everybody because the very last thing that we shot is the very last moment of the show.

"So there were a lot of tears that day and I hope that people that like the show will enjoy getting a little glimpse into it!"

Meanwhile, Stacey star Joanna Page said that although she initially felt "a bit self-conscious" having a documentary crew there, she's very much looking forward to seeing the finished product.

"I just can't wait to watch it and see what it was like for everyone, particularly as they've got bits from when we first started and our auditions," she said.

"And for us to be able to see the whole 17 years' worth of how we started and how much we've grown as characters, and also as people. I hope that there's loads of outtakes!"

The documentary promises "unprecedented access" to James Corden, Ruth Jones and the rest of the cast and crew as they film the final episode together and say goodbye to this much cherished show.

The synopsis continues: "We’ll also hear from an array of celebrity fans who have their say on the show’s influence on British society and why they believe Gavin & Stacey the best show on TV."

Gavin & Stacey returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Christmas Day at 9pm.

