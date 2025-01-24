According to the BBC, these Christmas Day figures haven't been seen in 20 years and make them the UK’s biggest scripted and animated shows since modern records began in 2002.

On the announcement of the figures, Charlotte Moore, the BBC’s chief content officer, said: "These figures exceed all expectations, to reach over 20 million is an astonishing milestone in 2025.

Gavin & Stacey and Wallace & Gromit. BBC

"These two quintessentially British shows couldn’t be more different, but what unites them is their undeniable quality and the fact they are best in class.

"I am in awe of the creative genius that is Aardman, Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Ruth Jones and James Corden, and I’m very proud of the long-standing relationship we have with them. It’s been a privilege to support their exceptional creative talents over decades."

Aardman Animations' Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham said: "Well butter me crumpets, Gromit! We are so truly honoured and utterly gobsmacked by these fantastic viewing figures. That our clay heroes mean so much to audiences here on the BBC is the best thrill of all."

Similarly, Gavin & Stacey co-creators and writers Ruth Jones and James Corden added: "What a testament to the BBC to have achieved such impressive viewing figures on Christmas Day. We are so proud to have been a part of it."

It was previously announced that both Gavin & Stacey and Wallace & Gromit were part of the most-watched Christmas TV shows of the year.

Since it was made available in the seven days after its release, Gavin & Stacey's finale was watched by over 19 million viewers, while Wallace & Gromit was watched by over 16 million.

Those figures came after the BBC had already confirmed that Gavin & Stacey's finale had become the UK’s most-watched scripted show across all broadcasters and streamers since current records began in 2002.

Those figures beat the show’s own record from the 2019 Christmas special, which reached 18.5 million viewers in 28 days.

Gavin & Stacey: The Finale and Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl are available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

