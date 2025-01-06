Ben Whitehead takes on the official voice of Wallace in the new film following the sad passing of acting legend Peter Sallis.

Speaking about how he landed his big break voicing the character, Whitehead recently told RadioTimes.com: "I was Peter's understudy, initially. I didn't audition for the voice of Wallace at all. I just went in as a reading actor. It just so happened I could do the voice."

Alongside Whitehead, the voice cast also features series newcomers Lauren Patel, Reece Shearsmith and more, while Peter Kay returns as Mackintosh, previously a PC and now the Chief Inspector.

Wondering where you can watch the film? Read on for everything you need to know.

Is Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl on Netflix?

The movie is now available to watch on Netflix in the US, as well as globally outside of the UK.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch the film in the UK.

How to watch Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl in the UK

The film is available to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

The official synopsis for Vengeance Most Fowl reads: "The highly anticipated feature-length film sees Gromit’s growing concern as Wallace becomes over-dependent on his inventions – which proves justified when Wallace creates a ‘smart gnome’ that seems to develop an evil mind of its own.

"As events begin to spiral out of control, it’s up to Gromit to put aside his qualms and battle sinister forces, or Wallace may never be able to invent again!"

Speaking about the return of Feathers McGraw, executive producer Carla Shelley previously teased that the episode will be an emotional watch.

She told Deadline’s Contenders London event earlier this year: "I think we’re going to make everybody cry. We’re going to surprise everybody and make you laugh as well. It’s really emotional. That’s what’s at the heart of it."

