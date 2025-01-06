Is Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl on Netflix? Where to watch in UK and beyond
Our favourite duo returned to screens this Christmas.
Wallace and Gromit have returned for another wacky adventure in the new movie Vengeance Most Fowl, which aired on BBC One on Christmas Day.
The new outing comes 16 years after the duo’s last story in A Matter of Loaf and Death, and follows the pair as Wallace’s latest creation, a ‘smart gnome’, gets hacked by villainous penguin Feathers McGraw and wreaks havoc on the community.
Ben Whitehead takes on the official voice of Wallace in the new film following the sad passing of acting legend Peter Sallis.
Speaking about how he landed his big break voicing the character, Whitehead recently told RadioTimes.com: "I was Peter's understudy, initially. I didn't audition for the voice of Wallace at all. I just went in as a reading actor. It just so happened I could do the voice."
Alongside Whitehead, the voice cast also features series newcomers Lauren Patel, Reece Shearsmith and more, while Peter Kay returns as Mackintosh, previously a PC and now the Chief Inspector.
Wondering where you can watch the film? Read on for everything you need to know.
Is Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl on Netflix?
The movie is now available to watch on Netflix in the US, as well as globally outside of the UK.
Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch the film in the UK.
How to watch Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl in the UK
The film is available to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK.
The official synopsis for Vengeance Most Fowl reads: "The highly anticipated feature-length film sees Gromit’s growing concern as Wallace becomes over-dependent on his inventions – which proves justified when Wallace creates a ‘smart gnome’ that seems to develop an evil mind of its own.
"As events begin to spiral out of control, it’s up to Gromit to put aside his qualms and battle sinister forces, or Wallace may never be able to invent again!"
Speaking about the return of Feathers McGraw, executive producer Carla Shelley previously teased that the episode will be an emotional watch.
She told Deadline’s Contenders London event earlier this year: "I think we’re going to make everybody cry. We’re going to surprise everybody and make you laugh as well. It’s really emotional. That’s what’s at the heart of it."
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl is available to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK.
Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Molly Moss is a Trends Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest trends across TV, film and more. She has an MA in Newspaper Journalism and has previously written for publications including The Guardian, The Times and The Sun Online.