While it's fairly a small cast, given Gromit and returning villain Feathers McGraw don't speak, there was still a lot to be done in casting these roles.

Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham were certainly pleased with the new cast members and all those returning, with Park exclusively telling RadioTimes.com: "We did audition a small number, [but] we sort of knew pretty much from just the auditions."

Crossingham added: "And now we have them, I can't imagine it being any of the others."

Who is in the Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl voice cast?

The main voice actors in Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl are as follows:

Ben Whitehead voices Wallace

Peter Kay voices Chief Inspector Mackintosh

Lauren Patel voices PC Mukherjee

Reece Shearsmith voices Norbot

Diane Morgan voices Onya Doorstep

Adjoa Andoh voices Judge

Muzz Khan voices Anton Deck

Lenny Henry voices Mr Convenience

Ben Whitehead is Wallace. BBC/Aardman Animations/Richard Davies/Stuart Collis/Dave Benett/WireImage

Who is Wallace? Wallace is an inventor who lives with his long-time pal Gromit. In Vengeance Most Fowl, Wallace becomes dependant on a lot of his creations and soon, one goes slightly awry.

What else has Ben Whitehead been in? Ben Whitehead is no stranger to the world of Aardman Animations, and in 2009 first voiced Wallace in a four-part adventure game.

He took over as the voice of Wallace officially following the death of Peter Sallis in 2017.

"I was 14 when A Grand Day Out came out in 1989," Whitehead told Radio Times magazine. "I was a huge fan and did a Wallace voice to entertain people. Not in my wildest dreams did I think that one day I’d 'be' him."

Peter Kay voices Chief Inspector Mackintosh

Peter Kay is CI Mackintosh. BBC/Aardman Animations/Richard Davies/Stuart Collis/Stephen Butler/BAFTA via Getty Images

Who is Chief Inspector Mackintosh? For avid fans, they will know that Chief Inspector Mackintosh first appeared in Curse of the Were-Rabbit, where he was formerly know as PC Mackintosh.

What else has Peter Kay been in? Comedian Peter Kay has been an array of television shows over the years, including his own sitcoms including That Peter Kay Thing, Peter Kay's Phoenix Nights and Peter Kay's Car Share.

Lauren Patel voices PC Mukherjee

Lauren Patel is PC Mukherjee. BBC/Aardman Animations/Richard Davies/Stuart Collis/Dave Benett/WireImage

Who is PC Mukherjee? PC Mukherjee is a new recruit on the force who always goes with her gut.

What else has Lauren Patel been in? For the musical fans amongst us, Patel's first credit was in the 2021 film Everybody's Talking About Jamie as Pritti Pasha. She has also voiced the role of Pea-Bean in Adventures of ArachnoFly.

Reece Shearsmith voices Norbot

Reece Shearsmith is Norbot. BBC/Aardman Animations/Richard Davies/Stuart Collis/Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Who is Norbot? Norbot is Wallace's latest invention who helps around people's gardens, but he eventually grows some evil tendencies. How? You'll have to wait and find out.

What else has Reece Shearsmith been in? For comedy fans, many will know Shearsmith from penning and starring in Psychoville and Inside No. 9.

Diane Morgan voices Onya Doorstep

Diane Morgan. Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Who is Onya Doorstep? Onya Doorstep is a journalist who interviews Wallace about his latest creations.

What else has Diane Morgan been in? Diane Morgan may be best known from her roles in Cunk on Britain and Cunk on Earth, Motherland, Mandy and After Life.

Adjoa Andoh voices Judge

Adjoa Andoh is Judge. Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu via Getty Images

Who is Judge? The judge is featured in a flashback to Feathers McGraw's sentencing.

What else has Adjoa Andoh been in? Andoh has more recently featured in Netflix's Bridgerton and has also had roles in Doctor Who, Casualty and Invictus.

Muzz Khan voices Anton Deck

Muzz Khan is Anton Deck. Dave Benett/WireImage

Who is Anton Deck? Anton Deck is a newsreader that delivers the latest news.

What else has Muzz Khan been in? Muzz Khan has appeared in Brassic, East Is East and more recently, Matilda the Musical.

Lenny Henry voices Mr Convenience

Lenny Henry is Mr Convenience. Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu via Getty Images

Who is Mr Convenience? Mr Convenience is a smaller role who is heard and seen in quick moments throughout the film.

What else has Lenny Henry been in? Lenny Henry is no stranger to the world of TV and has appeared in the likes of Broadchurch, The Witcher: Blood Origin, and is the co-founder of Comic Relief.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Christmas Day at 6:10pm.

