Following the Christmas Day premiere of Vengeance Most Fowl, it seems like no better time to look back on all the previous adventures Wallace & Gromit have embarked on and see which comes out on top.

As a disclaimer, while this is a ranking of worst to best, every Wallace & Gromit is hilarious in every way. But when a ranking has to be made, needs must.

So, without further ado, read on for a ranking of all the Wallace & Gromit films – from worst to best.

Wallace & Gromit films ranked

6. The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Gromit in The Curse of the Were-Rabbit. Aardman Animation/YouTube

Now, I can hear a few collective groans about Curse of the Were-Rabbit coming in last place, but there is something quite jarring about the Were-Rabbit.

We get it, it's Wallace, let's resolve this quickly now!

However, Hutch will remain the cutest little guy in Wallace & Gromit history. Sorry, Gromit!

5. A Grand Day Out

Wallace and Gromit in A Grand Day Out. Aardman Animation/YouTube

Our first introduction to Wallace is all about his love of cheese and his charming trip to the moon to get some lunar cheddar.

A 23-minute episode all about cheese? Count me in.

4. A Matter of Loaf and Death

Wallace & Gromit: A Matter of Loaf and Death. Aardman Animation/YouTube

Finally, Gromit gets a love story! Often, a lot of Wallace and Gromit's struggles stem from Wallace's attention to a woman he loves dearly, but Gromit never gets his own love interest – until now!

Bonding over Piella Bakewell's insanity of wanting to kill all bakers, Gromit and Fluffles end up devising a plan to save Wallace, all while falling in love. I'll admit, I shed a tear when Fluffles seemingly ended their romance, but all was saved in the final moments of the 30-minute special.

Love at last for Gromit!

3. A Close Shave

Wallace and Gromit in A Close Shave. Aardman Animation/YouTube

A Close Shave is beyond wacky – and that's what makes it so good. When Wallace falls for Wendolene Ramsbottom, it is revealed that her evil dog Preston is behind rallying up sheep for the shop and has a sinister plan in mind.

Gromit investigates as Preston steals Wallace's Knit-o-Matic blueprints, but this doesn't work in his favour when Preston frames him for sheep rustling and Gromit is arrested and imprisoned!

It's a sad time for Wallace, but he does have company in the form of some sheep – including Shaun.

And it's the introduction of Shaun the Sheep that makes A Close Shave one of the best Wallace & Gromit films.

2. Vengeance Most Fowl

Gromit, Norbot & Wallace in Vengeance Most Fowl. BBC/Aardman Animations/Richard Davies/Stuart Collis

While a new addition to the Wallace & Gromit universe, this feature-length instalment is a recipe for success.

It's been quite some time since Wallace and Gromit were last on our TV screens at Christmas time, but Nick Park did not disappoint.

I won't spoil too much in case you're yet to catch up – the film arrives on Netflix on 3rd January 2025 – but it's no surprise that RadioTimes.com gave the film a five-star rating!

1. The Wrong Trousers

Feathers McGraw in The Wrong Trousers. Aardman Animation/YouTube

It's simply the best, isn't it?

The introduction of Feathers McGraw, who is quite literally the epitome of silent but deadly, has made him one of the franchise's most memorable and beloved villains.

The film's mix of comedy and tension earns itself a worthy spot at the top.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Christmas Day at 6:10pm.

