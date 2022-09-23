Described as a "twisted comedy thriller", Am I Being Unreasonable? has been created by Cooper and Selin Hizli, who both star in the show as newfound friends who it seems may both have secrets to hide.

Following the end of This Country in 2020, Daisy May Cooper is back at the BBC in a brand-new comedy series, although it is fair to say this one strikes a very different tone.

The series also stars Dustin Demri-Burns and Lenny Rush in pivotal roles, but who does everyone play, and what other series and films have the actors appeared in before?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Am I Being Unreasonable?.

Daisy May Cooper plays Nic

Daisy May Cooper in Am I Being Unreasonable? Boffola Pictures/Simon Ridgway

Who is Nic? Nic is a lonely wife and mother who's trapped in a loveless marriage and grieving a loss she can't tell anyone about. She loves her son Ollie, but her life is lit up when she meets a new friend, Jen.

Where have I seen Daisy May Cooper before? Cooper is best known as one of the creators and stars in BBC Three sitcom This Country, in which she played Kerry Mucklowe. She has since starred in The Witchfinder, Avenue 5 and The Personal History of David Copperfield, as well as appearing in Taskmaster.

Selin Hizli plays Jen

Selin Hizli in Am I Being Unreasonable? Boffola Pictures/Simon Ridgway

Who is Jen? Jen is new to town and the mother of a boy at Ollie's school, Harry. She becomes fast friends with Nic, but is she all she seems?

Where have I seen Selin Hizli before? Hizli has appeared in Grantchester as Margaret Ward, which she has also had roles in Mum, Deadwater Fell, Luther and other series.

Dustin Demri-Burns plays Dan

Dustin Demri-Burns in Am I Being Unreasonable? Boffola Pictures/James Pardon

Who is Dan? Dan is Nic's husband who she feels little for.

Where have I seen Dustin Demri-Burns before? Demri-Burns is best known his work on the sketch show Cardinal Burns, while he has also had roles in Slow Horses, The Great, Stath Lets Flats, Britannia and The Capture.

Lenny Rush plays Ollie

Lenny Rush in Am I Being Unreasonable? Boffola Pictures/Simon Ridgway

Who is Ollie? Ollie is Nic's son, but he often ends up acting as the grown up in their relationship.

Where have I seen Lenny Rush before? Rush has had roles in Apple Tree Yard, A Christmas Carol, The Dumping Ground and Dodger.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

David Fynn plays Alex

David Fynn in Am I Being Unreasonable? Boffola Pictures/Simon Ridgway

Who is Alex? Alex is someone from Nic's past.

Where have I seen David Fynn before? Fynn has had roles in The Inbetweeners, Peep Show, Doctor Who and Black Mirror, while he has also appeared in Vanity Fair and The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe, amongst other series and films.

Juliet Cowan plays Viv

Juliet Cowan in Am I Being Unreasonable? Boffola Pictures/Alistair Heap

Who is Viv? Viv is Nic and Dan's cleaner.

Where have I seen Juliet Cowan before? Cowan is best known for starring in comedies such as Back to Life, Stuck, Fresh Meat and Cuckoo, while she also appeared in The Sarah Jane Adventures, Silent Witness and Everything I Know About Love.

Am I Being Unreasonable? starts on BBC One at 9:50pm on Friday 23rd September 2022. While you’re waiting visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or visit our Comedy hub for all the latest news and features.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.