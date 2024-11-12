Through exciting performances and storytelling, Children in Need 2024 is sure to entertain and warm the heart of the nation yet again.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about this year's Children in Need special.

Who is hosting Children in Need 2024?

Children in Need 2024 Presenters: Ade Adepitan MBE, Chris Ramsey, Lenny Rush, Mel Giedroyc, Rochelle Humes, and Vernon Kay. BBC BBC

Taking on hosting duties for a jam-packed evening of entertainment this year are: Ade Adepitan MBE, Mel Giedroyc, Rochelle Humes and Vernon Kay. They will be joined by stand-up comic Chris Ramsey.

After presenting last year for the first time, 15-year-old Lenny Rush will be back to host again. Lenny is the first child presenter on Children in Need, and is thrilled to be back.

Lenny said: "I am presenting for the second year in a row. I am so excited, I absolutely love it! It’s an honour to host one of the most iconic events on TV."

He continued: "I am excited to see all the amazing fundraising again and how much everyone puts into everything. I am excited to be up there and presenting. It’s such a buzz!"

Which celebrities are taking part in Children in Need 2024?

There will be some famous faces on the show, including multi-platinum selling artist Ella Henderson.

Graham Norton’s Red Chair is also back with a twist, as a group of children from BBC Children in Need projects decide the fate of some famous faces who attempt to make the children laugh. Fail and both they and the chair will be tipped up.

Children in Need 2024 performances

This year there will also be a special performance from Strictly Come Dancing as the professionals are joined by a Global Superstar. We wonder who could be taking to the dancefloor?

The audience can also expect a special performance from the cast of Come Alive! The Greatest Showman, which is a brand new circus spectacle.

Plus, for the first time ever, the BBC Children in Need Choir will feature children from across all parts of the UK who’ve been supported by BBC Children in Need funded projects.

They’ll come together in the studio to sing the Take That classic Never Forget.

Children in Need 2024 TV specials

Ncuti Gatwa for BBC's Doctor Who. James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studiosy James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

Each year, TV fans get to watch a special twist on their favourite shows. Over the years, we've seen MasterChef sketches and EastEnders special episodes - and this year is no different.

Doctor Who fans are in for an out-of-this-world surprise this year as the Fifteenth Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, will introduce a world exclusive preview from the upcoming Doctor Who Christmas Special.

Plus, BBC Children in Need will launches a very special themed auction.

Other treats include an important pitch in Dragons’ Den and a very special CBeebies Bedtime Story. Also, viewers can look forward to a visit from the stars of BBC’s Gladiators as you’ve never seen them before.

More performances, celebrity appearances and specials from the evening will be announced in the coming week. We'll keep you updated!

How to donate to Children in Need

You can donate to Children in Need in a number of different ways, all of which are listed on bbcchildreninneed.co.uk.

BBC Children in Need will air at 7pm on BBC One and iPlayer on Friday 15th November.

