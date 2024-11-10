These moves will form part of a specially choreographed jaunty group jive to Land of 1000 Dances, and fans will be invited to take part by sharing their own moves using the hashtags #DanceWithBlueyChallenge and #BBCChildrenInNeed.

For more details on how to get involved and join in the fun, fans can visit the BBC Children in Need – Bluey’s Dance Mode Challenge page.

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals for 2024. BBC/Kieron McCarron

The dance will be broadcast during this year’s BBC Children in Need live show, which will air at 7pm on Friday 15th November on BBC One and iPlayer, and it will be aiming to help raise funds to support the work the charity does helping children and young people all across the UK.

In a statement, Jones said: "Many stars have taken to the ballroom over the years but this is next level! I can’t think of any other better occasion for us to say G’day to Bluey than for BBC Children in Need. It’s going to be Fab-Blue-Lous!"

Meanwhile, Sam Moor, producer at Ludo Studio which is behind Bluey, said: "We are so privileged to have Bluey invited onto the Strictly Dancefloor to share some of her iconic dance moves.

"Our animators have done an awesome job to bring her into the glittering glamour of the Strictly world and we can’t wait for fans of both shows to enjoy the moment on the Children in Need night."

Viewers will get a sneak peek behind the scenes on Bluey’s dance if they tune into Strictly: It Takes Two on Thursday 14th November at 6.30pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturdays and Sundays on BBC One.

