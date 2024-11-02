"I’ve been on the show for eight years and I’ll stay on it until I pop my clogs," she told the Daily Star on Sunday.

"Every year, when I’m asked to come back, I have a little think and then I say, ‘Yes, thank you’."

Shirley doesn't want to outstay her welcome, however, it seems.

"The only other reason I’d go is if they don’t want me anymore," the Queen of Latin told the publication.

Nonetheless, after eight years on Strictly, she still finds joy in returning to the series season after season, despite sometimes coming under fire from trolls online.

"Every year, the show is something new and I get to meet new people. It’s family show that everybody in the country really enjoys. It sends positive messages and that’s what I love about it," she said.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Shirley joined the Strictly panel in 2017, replacing former Head Judge Len Goodman when he stepped down.

The current iteration of the panel is completed by: Anton du Beke, Motsi Mabuse and the only remaining original judge Craig Revel Horwood.

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 airs Saturday evenings on BBC One.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.