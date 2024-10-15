They'll be joined by Lenny Rush, who made his Children in Need debut last year and said he was "thrilled to be back". Earlier this year, the BAFTA winner made his introductory appearance as UNIT asset Morris Gibbons in Doctor Who.

Rush commented: "It’s such an honour to be part of such a special production which helps raise money for both children and young people in the UK facing disadvantages."

The trio will be supported by fellow presenters Chris Ramsey, Ade Adepitan and Mel Giedroyc, all of whom have previously fronted the charity broadcast to great success.

The BBC is promising the usual mix of "star-studded sketches, sensational musical acts, show-stopping performances and plenty of surprises from some of the UK’s most loved celebrities" in this year's show.

The funds raised will go to a variety of causes, including "family centres, community spaces, youth clubs and refuges; homeless shelters, hospices and helplines".

Kay said: "I’m truly honoured to be a presenter for BBC Children in Need this year, supporting such an incredible cause.

"Last year's knee-ruining run from Leicester to Bolton was brutal — one of the toughest things I’ve ever done — so I’m thrilled to be joining you from the comfort of MediaCity this time!"

"Children in Need is such a special charity, changing lives in the most amazing ways, and I couldn’t be prouder to be part of this year’s big night!"

Vernon Kay completes his Ultra Ultra Marathon Challenge for BBC Children in Need at the Toughsheet Community Stadium in Bolton. BBC/James Watkins

Humes, who previously co-presented Children in Need 2019, commented: "Nothing brings the UK together quite like BBC Children in Need and I'm so delighted to be back in the studio this year.

"I’m always blown away by the generosity and spirit of the night, and it’s a wonderful cause so close to my heart. I’m sure there will be many laughs, tears, surprises and a whole heap of inspiration in store for us all on the night."

Ade Adepitan said: "I am beyond excited to be back as a presenter for BBC Children in Need.

"It's such an important cause to raise money for children and young people across the UK that need support. This live show will be brighter and more dazzling than ever before so make sure to tune in for an unforgettable night!"

Chris Ramsay added: "I'm truly honoured (and always very pleasantly surprised!) to be invited back to present BBC Children in Need. It's an incredible cause, and a such a huge television event that only grows more impactful every year.

"Being part of something that makes such a real difference is a genuine privilege, especially seeing how the funds raised directly support those in need – now more than ever, that support is essential."

Children in Need returns to BBC One and iPlayer at 7pm on Friday 15th November 2024.

