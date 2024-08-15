Nico Mirallegro leads the cast as Stu, the groom-to-be, alongside some faces you'll definitely recognise and others you might not be familiar with.

For more information about the characters in Stags and where you've seen the actors who play them before, read on.

Nico Mirallegro plays Stu

Nico Mirallegro plays Stu. Paramount+

Who is Stu? The groom-to-be. He winds up in a south American island prison alongside his mates after they're arrested at the airport on drugs charges.

What else has Nico Mirallegro been in? You might have watched him in Hollyoaks, E4 comedy-drama My Mad Fat Diary, ITV supernatural thriller Passenger and BBC military drama Our Girl, among others.

Corin Silva plays Ryan

Corin Silva plays Ryan. Paramount+

Who is Ryan? One of Stu's closest friends. They went to school together.

What else has Corin Silva been in? You might know him from BBC war drama SAS: Rogue Heroes.

Charlie Cooper plays Ant

Charlie Cooper plays Ant. Paramount+

Who is Ant? Another of Stu's best friends. He's married with kids.

What else has Charlie Cooper been in? He's best known for BBC comedy This Country. You might also know him from comedy mystery film See How They Run.

Sophie Lenglinger plays Clem

Sophie Lenglinger plays Clem. Paramount+

Who is Clem? The only woman on Stu's stag do. They met at university.

What else has Sophie Lenglinger been in? This is her first major role.

Paul Forman plays Hugo

Paul Forman plays Hugo. Paramount+

Who is Hugo? Part of the stag group and another of Stu's university friends.

What else has Paul Forman been in? His CV includes Doctor Who, Netflix's Emily in Paris and ITV family drama Riches.

Asim Chaudhry plays Greg

Asim Chaudhry plays Greg. Paramount+

Who is Greg? One of the stags. He attempts to smuggle cocaine back into the UK, but his plan collapses in dramatic fashion.

What else has Asim Chaudhry been in? He's best known for BBC mockumentary People Just Do Nothing. Chaudhry also recently appeared in Apple TV comedy The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin.

Cavan Clerkin plays John

Cavan Clerkin plays John. Paramount+

Who is John? Stu's soon-to-be father-in-law, who is also on the stag trip.

What else has Cavan Clerkin been in? His credits include EastEnders, BBC surveillance drama The Capture, Netflix's The Last Kingdom, Channel 4 sketch comedy Smack the Pony and BBC comedy Pulling.

Jojo Macari plays Kai

Jojo Macari plays Kai. Paramount+

Who is Kai? John's son, who accompanies his dad on Stu's holiday.

What else has Jojo Macari been in? His CV includes Netflix series Sex Education and The Irregulars, period drama Harlots and Prime Video ancient Rome-set series Those About to Die.

Paulina Gálvez plays Selma

Paulina Gálvez plays Selma. Paramount+

Who is Selma? One half of a sibling duo who runs the prison island. She demands a large sum of money from the group in exchange for their freedom.

What else has Paulina Gálvez been in? The Chilean-Spanish actor has appeared Spanish-language series Poble Nou, Queen of Swords, Dueños del Paraíso and Grachi. You might also know her from US anthology series The Purge.

Oscar Foronda plays Branco

Oscar Foronda plays Branco. Paramount+

Who is Branco? Selma's brother, who is also trying to extort money from the group.

What else has Oscar Foronda been in? His CV includes period drama Slave Market, Netflix's Welcome to Eden and Swedish drama Gåsmamman.

Stags debuts exclusively on Paramount Plus in the UK on Thursday 15th August.

