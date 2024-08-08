"Stags is a balls-out series, packed with plot twists that'll give the keenest genre buff whiplash," she added. "We're so thrilled to bring this savage tale to Paramount Plus."

Stags will arrive on Paramount Plus on Thursday 15th August.

Two episodes will drop at launch, followed by a new episode every Thursday. There are six episodes in total.

Stags. Paramount+

Nico Mirallegro (Passenger) leads the cast as groom-to-be Stu, alongside the following:

Corin Silva (SAS: Rogue Heroes)

Charlie Cooper (This Country)

Sophie Lenglinger (Druid O'Casey: Sean O'Casey’s Dublin Trilogy)

Paul Forman (Emily in Paris)

Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing)

Cavan Clerkin (The Last Kingdom)

Jojo Macari (Sex Education)

Paulina Galvez (Desperation Road)

Oscar Foronda (Mallorca Files)

The series was created and written by Daniel Cullen (Breeders, Bad Sisters), with David Kerr (Johnny English Strikes Again, Inside No. 9) on board as lead director.

When Stu and his closest mates head to South America for his stag do, they're anticipating "a week of drink, debauchery and fun". But their trip "takes a dark turn".

"Instead of boarding a flight back to the UK, the stags are sent to a lawless prison island run by two warring siblings," reads the official synopsis.

"Quickly it becomes clear that the stags need to pick a side to have any chance of survival. Friendships are tested and life-long loyalty is sacrificed as Stu and his mates begin to question who will make it home alive."

You can enjoy the official trailer for Stags below:

Stags will debut exclusively on Paramount Plus in the UK on Thursday 15th August.

