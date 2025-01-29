The second episode will then air on Monday 10th February at 9pm, also on ITV1 and STV.

The new run takes on a brand new case, with Sinéad Keenan and Sanjeev Bhaskar reprising their leading roles as DCI Jessica James and DI Sunny Khan, respectively.

While their initial season working together didn't get off to the smoothest of starts, we're sure things will be a little more plain-sailing for Jessie and Sunny as they embark on yet another grisly investigation.

Like previous seasons of the hit ITV drama, we'll once again be thrown into another complicated case that offers up multiple individuals that seemingly don't have a connection but are somehow caught up in the case at hand.

Sanjeev Bhaskar as DI Sunny Khan and Sinéad Keenan as DCI Jess James in Unforgotten season 6. ITV

According to the synopsis: "The series begins when suspected human remains are uncovered on Whitney Marsh – Jess and Sunny are immediately called to the scene, abandoning their evening plans to Jess’s husband’s chagrin.

"Dr Balcombe’s analysis reveals that the remains are relatively recent and suggest a grim conclusion: the body was placed there already dismembered.

"With this insight, Jess and Sunny intensify their search certain that other body parts may not be far away."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The guest cast for the series includes MyAnna Buring (The Witcher), Elham Elas (Shantaram), Victoria Hamilton (COBRA) and newcomer Max Fairley, as well as Jan Francis (Just Good Friends) and Damien Molony (Brassic).

Andrew Lancel (Bolan’s Shoes) is also reprising his role as Jess’s husband Steve, while Kate Robbins (The Couple Next Door) returns as Jessie's mother Kate.

Teasing what's to come with their characters, the season 6 synopsis reveals: "As the investigation unfolds, viewers are introduced to a diverse new cast of characters: Melinda Ricci (MyAnna Buring), an outspoken television commentator based in Ireland; Martin 'Marty' Baines (Max Fairley), an autistic man living with his mother Dot in Deal, Kent; Asif Syed (Elham Elas), an Afghan training for his UK citizenship test; and Juliet Cooper (Victoria Hamilton), a history lecturer and faculty head at a London university.

"While these characters live seemingly separate lives, they are intricately connected by their pasts. It’s up to Jess, Sunny, and their dedicated team to uncover these hidden links and ultimately expose the truth behind the cold case murder."

Unforgotten season 6 will premiere on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday 9th February at 9pm.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.