While the image doesn't give anything away, we do know that we'll continue to follow this new partnership as they get stuck into another case that is set to bring up long-held secrets for those at the centre of it.

Season 5 was the first with Keenan at the helm as the new leading detective, DCI Jessica James, who joined the team in the wake of Cassie Stuart's (Nicola Walker) shock death in the season 4 finale.

Sinead Keenan as DCI Jessie James and Sanjeev Bhaskar as DI Sunny Khan in Unforgotten. ITV

Well, Keenan reprises her role as DCI James alongside Bhaskar as fan favourite DI Sunil 'Sunny' Khan, who will investigate a murder investigation that's set to bring numerous figures together.

According to the synopsis: "The series begins when suspected human remains are uncovered on Whitney Marsh - Jess and Sunny are immediately called to the scene, abandoning their evening plans to Jess’s husband’s chagrin.

"Dr Balcombe’s analysis reveals that the remains are relatively recent and suggest a grim conclusion: the body was placed there already dismembered.

"With this insight, Jess and Sunny intensify their search certain that other body parts may not be far away."

The synopsis also teases some of the new cast set to appear, saying: "As the investigation unfolds, viewers are introduced to a diverse new cast of characters: Melinda Ricci (MyAnna Buring), an outspoken television commentator based in Ireland; Martin 'Marty' Baines (Max Fairley), an autistic man living with his mother Dot in Deal, Kent; Asif Syed (Elham Elas), an Afghan training for his UK citizenship test; and Juliet Cooper (Victoria Hamilton), a history lecturer and faculty head at a London university.

"While these characters live seemingly separate lives, they are intricately connected by their pasts. It’s up to Jess, Sunny, and their dedicated team to uncover these hidden links and ultimately expose the truth behind the cold case murder."

The rest of Jessica and Sunny's close-knit team will also assemble for the fifth season, with Jordan Long returning as DS Murray Boulting, Carolina Main as DS Fran Lingley, Pippa Nixon as DC Karen Willets and Georgia Mackenzie as pathologist Dr Leanne Balcombe.

As well as the previously mentioned actors joining season 5, Jan Francis (Just Good Friends) and Damien Molony (Brassic) will also star, with Andrew Lancel (Bolan’s Shoes) reprising his role as Jess’s husband Steve and Kate Robbins (The Couple Next Door) as her mother Kate.

Unforgotten season 6 will return to ITV and ITVX in 2025.

