The first season saw Rhiannon go from quiet wallflower to serial killer and master manipulator, evading suspicion as she got her vengeance on those who had wronged her.

It ended on a major cliffhanger, with Rhiannon killing AJ and her sister Seren finding out about her murderous ways – but will we ever get a follow-up to find out how things progress?

Read on for everything you need to know about Sweetpea season 2.

Will there be a Sweetpea season 2?

There will! Sky announced the news that Sweetpea had been renewed for a second season on 3rd December 2024, alongside a short synopsis saying: "Rhiannon Lewis return with a vengeance as her killer secret continues to spiral, and she becomes more twisted than ever."

In a statement, Ella Purnell said of returning for season 2: "Being part of Rhiannon’s coming-of-rage journey has been a career highlight for me, and to see fans engage with and relate to our oddball Rhiannon, in all her complexity, feels truly special. I cannot wait for audiences to see what she does next. Stay tuned."

Purnell also reacted to the news in a video posted to Instagram, in which she said: "Hi everyone, it's Ella here. I just wanted to say thank you guys so much for watching Sweetpea, and for all of your reactions and responses. It's been so amazing to hear how much you guys like the show, and we really appreciate it.

"And I wanted to be the first person to tell you some very exciting news, which is that Sweetpea will be coming back for a second series! Very exciting! So, I can't wait for you guys to see what we've been cooking up. Stay tuned!"

When will Sweetpea season 2 be released?

Ella Purnell in Sweetpea. Sky

We don't yet know when Sweetpea season 2 will be released on Sky and NOW. News of the show's renewal came just a couple of months after season 1 was released, meaning fans hopefully shouldn't have too long to wait.

We'd imagine that the earliest new episodes could be released would be late 2025, although a 2026 release perhaps seems more likely. We will keep this page updated with any news regarding season 2's release date as we get it.

Who will return to star in Sweetpea season 2?

Jon Pointing plays Craig. Sky

We already know that Ella Purnell will be returning as Rhiannon in Sweetpea season 2, but beyond that no cast news has yet been announced.

There are some stars, such as Calam Lynch, Dustin Demri-Burns and Dino Kelly, who definitely won't be back for season 2 as their characters were killed in season 1. However, we would expect the likes of Nicôle Lecky, Jon Pointing and Leah Harvey to potentially return.

Here's a full list of the stars we expect could be back for Sweetpea season 2:

Ella Purnell as Rhiannon

Nicôle Lecky as Julia

Jon Pointing as Craig

Leah Harvey as Marina

Jeremy Swift as Norman

Alexandra Dowling as Seren

Is there a trailer for Sweetpea season 2?

There isn't a trailer available for Sweetpea season 2 just yet, as it has yet to be filmed.

We will make sure to add one in as soon as it is available, and for now you can rewatch the season 1 trailer below.

Sweetpea season 1 is available to watch now on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

