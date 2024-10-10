Unable to contain her rage any longer, Rhiannon embarks on a murder spree, targeting anyone she deems deserving of a brutal and bloody end.

But it's not long before those around her start to cotton on to her personality shift, which is as dangerous for Rhiannon as it is for them.

Speaking about the shoot, Purnell said: "It was incredibly challenging, but even more rewarding. It was six months. It was a lot of night shoots and I was in every single day, every single scene. I worked my ass off.

More like this

"You're constantly in the mindset of someone who's incredibly insecure, incredibly afraid, very lonely, has a lot of anger, and this sense of victimhood, this sense of injustice. Being in that mindset all the time is quite difficult, so I knew going in that I would have to take care of my mental health.

"In between setups and takes, I was able to just mess around with the crew and we got close. I’d talk to [director] Ella [Jones], hang out, lose all of Rhiannon and just be completely myself. So I did become friends with all the people that I murdered!"

Read more:

A number of recognisable faces appear alongside Purnell, plus some you might not know.

Find the list of the main Sweetpea cast below.

Sweetpea cast

Ella Purnell as Rhiannon

Nicôle Lecky as Julia

Jon Pointing as Craig

Calam Lynch as AJ

Leah Harvey as Marina

Jeremy Swift as Norman

Dustin Demri-Burns as Jeff

Dino Kelly as Marcus

Lucy Heath as Lucille

For more information about the characters and where you've seen the actors who play them before, read on.

Ella Purnell plays Rhiannon

Ella Purnell as Rhiannon in Sweetpea. Sky

Who is Rhiannon? Throughout her life, Rhiannon has been "undermined" and "undervalued", and has never once pushed back. But after her father dies and her school bully arrives back in town, she reaches an emotional breaking point.

"In a split second, killing goes from harmless fantasy to reality," reads the official character description. "And what's more, Rhiannon learns she has a taste for it."

What else has Ella Purnell been in? You might have watched her in Fallout, Yellowjackets, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, Ordeal by Innocence and Belgravia. You might also recognise Purnell's voice from Arcane.

Nicôle Lecky plays Julia

Nicôle Lecky plays Julia. Sky

Who is Julia? When Rhiannon was at school, Julia made her life a living hell – so much so her hair began falling out. She's just moved back to the area, with her fiancé in tow, and Rhiannon's sister has asked her to sell their dad's house, much to Rhiannon's horror.

"She's even convinced herself she didn't bully Rhiannon at school," reads the official character description. "They were just kids; it wasn't a big deal. Right? Wrong. And Rhiannon won't let Julia forget it."

What else has Nicôle Lecky been in? She starred in Mood, which she also created and wrote. Lecky also appeared in a couple of episodes of Death in Paradise.

Jon Pointing plays Craig

Jon Pointing plays Craig. Sky

Who is Craig? A builder who worked for Rhiannon's dad. They had a one-night stand, before he then fobbed her off. But after she undergoes her transformation, he now sees her as "girlfriend material". But her newfound confidence "brings with it a little more than he bargained for".

What else has Jon Pointing been in? He's best known for Plebs and Big Boys. His credits also include Murder Is Easy, Smothered and Queenie.

Calam Lynch plays AJ

Calam Lynch plays AJ. Sky

Who is AJ? He's just joined the Gazette as a junior reporter – a position Rhiannon had her eye on – because the editor fancies his mum.

"She thinks he is yet another entitled nepo-baby who gets the stuff she deserves," reads the official character description. "But AJ and Rhiannon have chemistry: it’s like he’s the only one who sees her sharper edges, and likes them. But what will AJ do when he realises Rhiannon’s darkness extends beyond routine office pranks?"

What else has Calam Lynch been in? You might know him from Bridgerton. Lynch has also appeared in Mrs Wilson and Archie.

Leah Harvey plays Marina

Leah Harvey plays Marina. Sky

Who is Marina? A junior detective who's described as "smart" and "driven".

"She's looking to step up this year, but is struggling to get noticed within a backwards and often dismissive team. It doesn't help that she doesn't present like your usual detective: her colleagues find it easy to underestimate her - much like Rhiannon's."

What else has Leah Harvey been in? She's best known for Foundation. Harvey has also appeared in A Gentleman in Moscow.

Jeremy Swift plays Norman

Jeremy Swift plays Norman. Sky

Who is Norman? The editor of the Gazette who constantly underestimates Rhiannon and "can't help calling her Sweetpea".

"But as she gains confidence and demands a place in the office, he's forced to listen - not least because her work's actually good."

What else has Jeremy Swift been in? His CV incudes Ted Lasso, Downton Abbey, All Creatures Great and Small, The Crimson Field and The Smoking Room.

Dustin Demri-Burns plays Jeff

Dustin Demri-Burns plays Jeff. Sky

Who is Jeff? The most senior reporter at the Gazette. He's "arrogant, self-important and uncompromising in a way that masks a deeper insecurity he’d never admit to".

"When Rhiannon makes headway at work, Jeff is increasingly usurped, peeved and petty about it. He starts putting those investigative instincts to good use: something about Rhiannon’s sudden progression feels off to him, and he'll grow determined to figure out... what's driving this new-found confidence," reads the official character description.

What else has Dustin Demri-Burns been in? You might recognise him from Slow Horses, Stath Lets Flats, Am I Being Unreasonable? and The Great.

Dino Kelly plays Marcus

Dino Kelly plays Marcus. Sky

Who is Marcus? Julia's fiancé. Marcus is "handsome with a winning smile and charm to match". But when he doesn't get his own way, "you feel it".

"Julia wants out, but he won't let her."

What else has Dino Kelly been in? He's had roles in Peaky Blinders, Trigger Point and Don't Forget the Driver.

Additional cast includes:

Lucy Heath as Lucille - Rhiannon's sister

Sweetpea is available to watch from Thursday 10th October on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.