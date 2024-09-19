Fallout's Ella Purnell stars in killer trailer for Sweetpea thriller
Rhiannon Lewis has simply had enough.
Get ready for a wild ride as Sky's "deviously twisted and darkly comic" thriller, Sweetpea, has officially unveiled a full trailer.
Starring Ella Purnell as Rhiannon Lewis, someone who is really going through it. As described in the synopsis, Rhiannon is "continually overlooked for a promotion at work, the guy she likes won’t commit, and her dad is really, really sick" and soon, she is pushed over the edge and she snaps.
"Suddenly the wallflower is gone, and in its place is a young woman capable of anything… Rhiannon's life transforms as she steps into a new, intoxicating power, but can she keep her killer secret?"
In the trailer, Purnell's character Rhiannon is introducing herself. While on first glance she seems perfectly normal, it's soon apparent there is more to her than meets the eye as she has a serious penchant for murder!
Listing the people who make her feel invisible, like her colleague Norman from work who fails to acknowledge her potential or Julia Blenkinsopp, the bully who ruined her life.
But Rhiannon also makes other lists, including of the people she'd "love to kill".
As the trailer continues, Rhiannon can be seen telling someone "don't push me" before it flashes to a shot of her covered in blood.
But it appears her thirst for murder may be catching up to her as someone begins piecing together a string of murders in a police boardroom.
"Don't underestimate me," she can be heard narrating over the video as someone says: "She's not who you think she is."
You can watch the full trailer below.
In addition to Purnell, the ensemble cast includes Nicôle Lecky (Sense8) as Julia, Jon Pointing (Big Boys) as Craig, Calam Lynch (Bridgerton) as AJ, Leah Harvey (Foundation) as Marina.
Further casting includes Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso) as Norman and Dustin Demri-Burns (Slow Horses) as Jeff.
The six-part series has been adapted from CJ Skuse's novel of the same name.
Sweetpea will premiere on Sky and streaming service NOW in the UK on 10th October.
