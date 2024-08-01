The teaser trailer gives us our first look at the new series, which has an air of Fleabag about it in the droll humour it's clearly set to deliver, as well as the narrative style of Purnell's Rhiannon.

In the short clip, we see how Rhiannon is ignored at work, by her boyfriend and in stores but she admits: "Lately, I've been getting really angry. Like, really angry." Looking at herself covered in blood in a bathroom mirror, Rhiannon then lets out a roar, signalling the dark path she could be set to go down.

You can watch the clip for yourself below.

On the release of the teaser, Purnell said: “I truly cannot wait for the world to meet Sweetpea! I’ve loved exploring this incredibly complex character, as well as working alongside our dynamic cast and powerhouses Ella Jones, Kirstie Swain and Patrick Walters.

"This has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my career so far. At its core, the series is about a woman finally finding her voice, told through a uniquely dark and comedic lens. I hope audiences have as much fun going on Rhiannon Lewis's wild, coming-of-rage journey as we did bringing it to life.”

Read more:

Of course, Purnell is known for her role in Yellowjackets as Jackie Taylor, but it's really in her most recent role as Lucy MacLean in Fallout that she's risen to worldwide critical acclaim. Rave reviews for season 1 means that Purnell will be back on our screens in season 2 but in Sweetpea, she's set to flex those murderous acting muscles as Rhiannon. We can't wait!

Sweetpea has been adapted from CJ Skuse's novel of the same name, with the official synopsis for the new series reading: "Rhiannon Lewis doesn't make much of an impression – people walk past her in the street without a second glance. She's continually overlooked for a promotion at work, the guy she likes won't commit, and her dad is really, really sick.

"Then everything in her life turns upside down. Rhiannon is pushed over the edge and loses control. Suddenly the wallflower is gone, and in its place is a young woman capable of anything… Rhiannon's life transforms as she steps into a new, intoxicating power, but can she keep her killer secret?"

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Purnell also serves as executive producer on the series but as well as the Fallout star, the cast for Sweetpea includes Nicôle Lecky (Mood) as Julia, Jon Pointing (Big Boys) as Craig, Calam Lynch (Bridgerton) as AJ, Leah Harvey (Foundation) as Marina, Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso) as Norman and Dustin Demri-Burns (Slow Horses) as Jeff.

The series has been adapted by executive producer Kirstie Swain (Pure), as well as written by Swain, Krissie Ducker (Killing Eve), Laura Jayne Tunbridge and Selina Lim (Sex Education, Hanna). The series is directed by award-winning director Ella Jones (The Baby, Back to Life), who also serves as executive producer.

Sweetpea will premiere on Sky and NOW in the UK in October.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.