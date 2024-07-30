The synopsis says: "Set in London and Greece, this psychological thriller is full of dark family secrets, manipulation and betrayal, and it asks the question, why does Adam despise Jamie Tanner so much?"

Duchovny plays Jamie Tanner, while van Houten plays his wife Nat and Harry Gilby (Boarders), Teddie-Rose Malleson-Allen (Swallows and Amazons) and Phoenix Laroche (Trying) play their children.

The cast of Malice. Prime Video

Jack Whitehall said: "What an incredible 18 weeks it’s been – from shooting in London in February to ending in 37-degree heat in Paros, the whole shoot has been an amazing experience and I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve achieved.

"I feel so lucky to have been able to go to work everyday with so many insanely talented people on this job. I can’t wait for you to see the end result when it launches worldwide next year on Prime Video!"

Jack Whitehall as Adam in Malice. Prime Video

The show's cast also includes Christine Adams (Hijack) as Nat’s best friend Jules, Raza Jaffrey (Maternal) as Jules’s husband Damien and newcomers Rianna Kellman and Jade Khan as their daughters.

Whitehall, who is known for his stand-up comedy and travelogue series Travels with My Father, has previously acted in Fresh Meat, Bad Education, The Afterparty and the Disney film Jungle Cruise.

David Duchovny as Jamie Tanner and Jack Whitehall as Adam in Malice. Prime Video

Meanwhile, Duchovny is best known for starring in The X-Files, a reboot of which is reportedly being developed by Ryan Coogler.

Malice will stream on Amazon Prime Video in 2025 – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

Malice will stream on Amazon Prime Video in 2025 – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.