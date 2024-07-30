This comes after Mau's critically-acclaimed performance in Baby Reindeer led her to become the first transgender woman to ever be nominated in the Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category at the Emmys.

Following her nomination, she told Deadline: "For trans actors, we just don’t get a lot of opportunities to develop our craft, grow as artists, and to be recognised for all that we are and all that we can be.

"It has been a priceless experience being a part of this show. Every step of the way, I could feel the way the experience was transforming me, my life, and what feels possible. To be recognised by my peers in the Academy is a celebration of that transformation."

Nava Mau plays Teri in Baby Reindeer. Netflix

The fifth season of You will follow up with Joe and his new wife Kate as they return to New York to start a new life.

We don't know much about the plot at this point, but we do know that Griffin Matthews will play Kate's brother Teddy, while Anna Camp will play her two identical twin sisters, Raegan and Maddie.

Photos were captured from filming on the season earlier this year, with Badgley's Joe having a seemingly confrontational conversation with either Raegan or Maddie.

The final season is coming from new showrunners, with Michael Foley and Justin W Lo replacing outgoing boss Sera Gamble.

