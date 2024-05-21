We don't yet know exactly which character is seen in the images, as Camp is actually playing two roles in the new season.

Not only will she be playing Joe's new sister-in-law, Raegan, who is the cunning and cutthroat CFO of the Lockwood Corp, she will also be playing her twin sister Maddie, described as being an unserious and thrice-divorced socialite, but also a master manipulator.

Joe and either Raegan or Maddie appear to be walking down the street in the images, before having what looks like a confrontational conversation.

Penn Badgley and Anna Camp filming for You season 5. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

We know that season 5 of You will see Joe back in New York with his new wife Kate (Charlotte Ritchie), while it will also introduce new characters including Madeline Brewer's Bronte and Griffin Matthews' Teddy, another member of the Lockwood family and Joe's new brother-in-law.

Camp is best known for her role in the vampire series True Blood and the Pitch Perfect film series, while she has also been seen in shows such as How I Met Your Mother and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

You Season 4 was released in two parts at the start of 2023, and was followed by a swift renewal for the show's fifth and final chapter.

This new instalment will bring with it new showrunners, as Sera Gamble has stepped down and been replaced by Michael Foley and Justin W Lo.

You seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

