Wilson played Amy in the films, a confident and funny character known for her renditions of Amy Winehouse songs, starring opposite Anna Kendrick as lead protagonist Beca Mitchell.

She told Roslin: "I absolutely loved making those movies – we're all still friends, all of us girls – they're just so joyful. I think what people see on the screen is just us having a laugh."

"It wasn't really acting because I love singing and dancing, and I just loved hanging out with that cast so, so much. It was really fun," continued Wilson.

The actor went on to tease a potential fourth entry in the franchise, which she claimed is "being developed", but appeared in the dark about what the narrative could involve.

Wilson added: "Hopefully there’s a fourth one in the works. There is one being developed. I mean, I know we’re older now so I don’t exactly know what the storyline’s going to be... I guess they’ve got to get the script right first, the age-old dilemma."

Pitch Perfect was recently revived for streaming service Peacock with the six-episode series Bumper in Berlin, which featured The Good Place's Jameela Jamil and Workaholics alum Adam DeVine.

Alas, the series lost its season 2 renewal during the uncertain months of last year's SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike action, so it would be interesting to see if any of its characters could find a second life in the next film.

Wilson said there were countless "great pop songs" she'd love to see covered in the next film, with the near-decade long break between entries meaning there would be a lot of recent hits to choose from – as well as the classics, of course.

The actor was promoting her memoir Rebel Rising, which was released in the UK last week.

