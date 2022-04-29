The official synopsis for the film reads: "In 2002, high-school cheerleader Stephanie Conway suffers a head injury and falls into a coma before her senior prom. 20 years later, she wakes up to discover that she is now a 37-year-old woman. Upset about not being able to finish high school, she decides to re-enroll with the reluctant support of her parents."

The film will debut on the streamer's library on Friday 13th May 2022 –so there's not too long to wait.

By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations

Read on for everything you need to know about Senior Year – including its Netflix release date, full cast information, and a look at the trailer.

The comedy sees Wilson take on the role of former high school cheerleader Stephanie Conway – who wakes up from a 20-year coma desperate to return to school and become prom queen.

Rebel Wilson hasn't starred in a film since the fairly disastrous release of Cats back in 2019 – but she's back in a leading role in the new Netflix original movie Senior Year.

Senior Year cast

Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson leads the cast as cheerleader Stephanie Conway, while her younger self is played by Spider-Man and Mare of Easttown star Angourie Rice.

Meanwhile, Stephanie's former prom date Blaine is played by This Is Us star Justin Hartley as an adult and 13 Reasons Why's Tyler Barnhardt as a teenager, while there are also key roles for Alicia Silverstone (Clueless), Sam Richardson (Veep), Zoë Chao (The Afterparty) and Avantika Vandanapu (Spin).

Other cast members include Mary Holland (Happiest Season), Chris Parnell (30 Rock), Michael Cimino (Love Victor), Jeremy Ray Taylor (IT), Joshua Colley, and Jade Bender.

Senior Year trailer

You can check out the official trailer for the film below –which sees Wilson provide narration about Stephanie's perfect high school life and teases all sorts of misunderstandings after she awakes from the coma.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.