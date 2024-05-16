The series was adapted from Gadd's one-man play that he previously performed at 2019's Edinburgh Fringe, a play that also bagged Gadd an Olivier Award in 2020.

Before the successful series, though, Gadd was relatively unknown to many, despite roles in Sky's Code 404, Disney Plus's Wedding Season and BBC's Clique.

Well, the writer, actor and comedian is lining up his next project and while Lions is a "new challenge" for Gadd, it will be a BBC drama in which Gadd won't be starring in.

Keen to know more about Lions? Read on to find out more.

What is Richard Gadd doing after Baby Reindeer?

Richard Gadd as Donny in Baby Reindeer. Netflix

Richard Gadd's next project is BBC's Lions, which Gadd has written and created.

Lions was actually announced previously in February 2024 ahead of the release of Baby Reindeer, and has been described as "an original six-part drama about two men across the decades".

The new series will be set and filmed around Glasgow and covers themes of masculinity as we explore the lives of two brothers.

The synopsis for Lions reads: "When Niall's estranged 'brother' Ruben shows up at his wedding, it leads to an explosion of violence that catapults us back through their lives.

"Spanning almost forty years from the 1980s to the present day, this ambitious series will cover the highs and lows of the brothers' relationship, from them meeting as teenagers to their falling out as adults – with all the good, bad, terrible, funny, angry, and challenging moments along the way.

"It will capture the wild energy of a changing city - a changing world, even - and try to get to the bottom of the difficult question... What does it mean to be a man?"

As of now, no casting has been announced for Lions but we do know that, unlike Baby Reindeer, Gadd will not be starring in this series.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about not wishing to be on the other side of the camera for Lions, Gadd said: "No, I’m not going to act in that, for a couple of reasons. For Baby Reindeer, it added a layer of intrigue because it happened to me and I think it made the piece more interesting.

"But I want Lions to exist as a piece of art, as a piece of work without my sudden recognition getting in the way, which is why we’ll cast people who aren’t me in the principal roles."

Richard Gadd as Donny in Baby Reindeer. Ed Miller/Netflix

On the announcement of the series, Gadd said in a statement: "When I first started talking about this project with the wonderful Tally Garner and Morven Reid, it was love at first sight. For them, anyway. I kept it purely professional. I am absolutely thrilled to be working with them in bringing Ruben and Niall to the screen alongside Lindsay Salt, Gaynor Holmes, and the incredible BBC team.

"It is a dream come true to be part of such a historic broadcaster with a reputation for bringing the best comedy and drama (and comedy-drama for that matter) to our screens. A dream which will likely wear off when it comes to tight writing deadlines and rainy shooting days on the streets of Glasgow. Just joking.

"I have never been happier to work on anything in my life and I would like to thank Tally, Morven, and Gaynor for everything - as well as the inimitable Lindsay Salt who has always been my biggest champion and to whom I will always owe a great debt of gratitude."

Speaking about whether or not Lions is also based on a true story, Gadd also told THR: "It’s six-episodes, about 45-minutes each. It’s about the lifespan of two very dysfunctional brothers and the show takes you through their lives and how they interact.

"All of the stuff I’ve done as an emotional truth to it, but this is not based on my life at all. It’s a fictional world and a new challenge that I’m really looking forward to."

As for what will come after the rollercoaster ride that is Baby Reindeer and the release of Lions, Gadd has admitted he doesn't know. He revealed: "I think what I’ll do is finish Lions and then take stock of where I’m at and try to figure out what to do next. Ultimately, I’d love to try and do a film at some point. That would be amazing. I am not saying I have any real concrete ideas for one but I’d like to try and so some acting, not just me writing it."

Lions will air on BBC One, BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer.

