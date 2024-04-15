Who is Jessica Gunning? Baby Reindeer star who plays Martha in Netflix series
The Baby Reindeer actress has quickly gripped the attention of many viewers.
Everyone's talking about Baby Reindeer, the new Netflix thriller that's quickly taking audiences by storm for its storytelling and handling of such big themes as stalking and trauma.
Based on Richard Gadd's own life and his Edinburgh Fringe one-man play, Gadd leads the cast as Donny Dunn, an aspiring comedian whose one act of kindness - a free cup of tea - leads to years of stalking by Martha, played by Jessica Gunning.
It's a role that has quickly captivated viewers, with audiences initially terrified of the character before warming slightly to her once the final episode digs into her own personal story of trauma.
While Gunning is no stranger to the world of TV and film, many have been naturally captivated by the actress after her performance in Baby Reindeer. But who is Gunning?
Read on to find out everything you need to know about the actress, including where you've seen her before.
Who is Jessica Gunning?
Jessica Gunning is an actress who has starred in numerous TV shows over the years, most notably in Stephen Merchant's The Outlaws.
She is also known for her roles in films like 2014's Pride, and is currently starring in Netflix's Baby Reindeer as Martha alongside Richard Gadd.
Gunning was born in Holmfirth, West Yorkshire, so the impressive Scottish accent she channels in Baby Reindeer is put on for the character.
How old is Jessica Gunning?
Gunning is 38 years old.
She was born on 1st January 1986.
What has Jessica Gunning previously starred in?
Prior to Baby Reindeer, Gunning was best known for her role in BBC's The Outlaws as probation officer Diana, and also in the second season of David Mitchell and Robert Webb's sitcom Back.
Gunning's other TV credits include What Remains, Prime Suspect 1973, Fortitude, Inside No. 9, Law & Order: UK and Back.
In terms of her other work, Gunning is also known for her theatre performances in productions such as Much Ado About Nothing and When We Have Sufficiently Tortured Each Other, which she starred in alongside Cate Blanchett at London's National Theatre.
What has Jessica Gunning said about Baby Reindeer?
Speaking about why people shouldn't just think of her character Martha as a villain in Baby Reindeer, Gunning exclusively told RadioTimes.com: "They meet each other at a time in each other's lives where they need each other, weirdly."
She explained: "I think as soon as I read it, whoever plays this part of Martha just cannot play her as a scary person or as a villain, you have to treat her with care and you have to really try and see every side to her as much as possible with a story like this.
"I think it would’ve been a shame to play her as a villain, because I don’t think she is that."
The series is based on Gadd's own story and experience with his own stalker, and Gunning opened up about her decision to not learn too much about the real-life stalker.
She said: "Obviously, it’s based on a true story, but I decided on purpose really not to know much about the real person, because it’s not really helpful - I’m not doing an impersonation of her.
"All I’m doing is interpreting this character, so I didn’t really do any backstory aside from what was in the scripts."
Is Jessica Gunning on Instagram?
No. Unfortunately for fans of Gunning's, she's not on Instagram.
Is Jessica Gunning on X (formerly known as Twitter)?
No, Gunning isn't on X either.
Anyone affected by this series can find support by visiting the NHS website or contacting Victim Support.
