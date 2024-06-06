Rounding out the cast will be Mark Heap (Renegade Nell) as Mr. Oom Boom Boom and Oliver Chris (My Lady Jane) as Mr Watzisname, while Sir Lenny Henry (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), Michael Palin (The Death of Stalin) and Simon Russell Beale (House of the Dragon) will play a trio of mystical wise men from the Land of Know-Alls.

The film will follow Polly, Tim and their children, Beth, Joe and Fran, as they find themselves forced to relocate to the remote English countryside. There, the children discover a magical tree and its extraordinary and eccentric occupants.

Nicola Coughlan, Nonso Anozie and Dustin Demri-Burns Robert Okine/Getty Images, Dave Benett/Getty Images, Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Apple TV+

The adaptation is being written by Wonka scribe Simon Farnaby, while Black Ops helmer Ben Gregor will direct. Filming is set to start this June.

CEO of production company Elysian Film Group Danny Perkins said: "Attracting such talented high-profile individuals to this project is testament to the power of Blyton’s enduring legacy and the continued commerciality of her storytelling.

"Her work continues to inspire and enchant audiences of all ages, across the world. The Magic Faraway Tree is one of her most timeless, cherished by generations, and we are honoured to be bringing her magical world to life with such a fantastic cast."

Meanwhile, Ashland Hill Media Finance Managing Partner Joe Simpson said: "We are thrilled to partner with Neal Street Productions and Elysian Film Group to realise Ben and Simon’s vision for The Magic Faraway Tree.

"This dynamic and talented cast are perfect to breathe life into the characters from Enid Blyton’s unfading and enduring classic children’s tale. I have no doubt they will fill the screen with wonder and magic in this elevated, high-concept family adventure."

