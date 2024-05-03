With further casting set to be announced, it's safe to say that Foy and Garfield are two very starry additions to the new film, which has been adapted by the BAFTA Award-winning Simon Farnaby (Wonka, Paddington 2) and will be directed by Ben Gregor (Britannia, Black Ops).

The Magic Faraway Tree is based on The Faraway Tree series of novels for children, which include 1939's The Enchanted Wood, 1943's The Magic Faraway Tree, 1946's The Folk of the Faraway Tree and 1951's Up the Faraway Tree.

Andrew Garfield as Jeb Pyre in Under the Banner of Heaven. Disney

Known for her roles in The Crown as well as films like Women Talking and All Of Us Strangers, Foy will star as the family's matriarch as they are forced to relocate.

Garfield, who is known for his roles as Spider-Man and in Tick, Tick... Boom!, will star as Tim who, with Polly and their children Beth, Joe and Fran, soon come to reconnect as a family as a result of all the mystical happenings in their new home.

As per the official synopsis for the film: "Soon after the family’s arrival in the countryside, the children discover a magical tree and its extraordinary and eccentric residents, including treasured characters Moonface, Silky, Dame Washalot and Saucepan Man.

"At the top of the tree, they are transported to spectacular and fantastical lands and, through the joys and challenges of their adventures, the family learn to reconnect and value each other for the first time in years."

Claire Foy.

Speaking on the announcement of Foy and Garfield's casting, Farnaby said: "To have two actors of the quality of Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy is a dream for any screenwriter. I have long admired their warmth, wit and lightness of touch.

"Plus, they have the power to imbue their characters' complexities that I don’t have the power to write… I mean, even Enid Blyton might be impressed we got Spider-Man and the queen…"

Similarly, director Gregor said: "Andrew and Claire are exquisite performers, and I feel so spoiled to have them for this film. They are the cornerstones of our big hearted world and the perfect people to bring our lovely script to life."

The film has been in development for several years, and is being produced by Pippa Harris (Empire of Light, Call the Midwife) and Nicolas Brown (Britannia, Informer) of Neal Street Productions, along with Danny Perkins (Greatest Days) of Elysian Film Group and Jane Hooks (Golda, Living).

With initial casting having now been announced for the movie, principal photography for The Magic Faraway Tree will kick off in June 2024.

Additional casting is also now under way, so it'll only be a matter of time before more exciting additions are announced.

