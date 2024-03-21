As can be heard, Winston (played by Garfield) is in the torture chamber in the Ministry and is being put through a harrowing ordeal by O'Brien (played by Scott).

We won't spoil too much so you can listen to the eerie six-minute clip and get a taste of what the full audio story will be like.

Sounds utterly chilling, right? You can listen to the whole thing when George Orwell's 1984 is released on Audible worldwide on April 4th 2024.

More like this

You can pre-order the audiobook now or sign up for an Audible subscription – if you're quick, there's currently a limited time deal to get three months of Audible for just 99p.

The Audible adaptation has a star-studded line-up, with Cynthia Erivo as Julia and Tom Hardy as the always watching Big Brother alongside Scott and Garfield.

Other casting includes Romesh Ranganathan as Parsons, Natasia Demetriou as Mrs Parsons, Chukwudi Iwuji as Charrington, Francesca Mills as Syme, Katie Leung as Ling and Alex Lawther as Ampleforth, alongside a full ensemble.

The Audible adaptation will transport listeners into the dystopian world of Orwell's 1984, with Muse frontman Matthew Bellamy and Ilan Eshkeri having created an original score performed by a 60-piece orchestra.

Andrew Garfield recording 1984 for Audible. Audible

Aurelie de Troyer – Head of Regional Content, Europe at Audible – said: "This is 1984 like you've never heard it before. We've assembled a top team of creatives across the board, and the combination of the principal cast and Matt and Ilan's epic soundtrack is something quite extraordinary.

"Andrew Garfield was born to play Winston – just wait until you hear his performance."

The adaptation has been authorised and endorsed by the Orwell estate, with George Orwell's son Richard Blair calling it "sensational" with a "brilliant cast".

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

George Orwell's 1984, an Audible Original, is set for release globally on April 4th 2024. Sign up for a 30-day free trial to Audible here – or pre-order 1984 here.

Right now Amazon Prime Video is offering up to 50% off select movies and TV shows as part of the Amazon Spring Deal Days. Sign up to Amazon Prime today with a 30-day free trial or check our Prime Video deal page to find out more.

Advertisement

Check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast